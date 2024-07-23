Robotic Welding Market to Reach $10,784.4 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2026

An Overview of the Trends, Competitive Landscape, and Regional Analysis of the Global Robotic Welding Market

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report on the global robotic welding market by Allied Market Research offers valuable insights, detailed statistics, and an in-depth market analysis from 2019 to 2026. It covers key market segments, share analysis, major benefits, and the industry landscape, highlighting top investment opportunities and successful strategies. Additionally, it examines business growth prospects and provides a competitive analysis, guiding companies in making informed decisions for achieving their goals and ensuring long-term success. As per the report, the robotic welding industry is expected to showcase a noteworthy CAGR of 8.7% and gather a revenue of $10.7 billion by 2026. The market was valued at $5.4 billion in 2018.

The study highlights the factors influencing the industry, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It aids businesses in understanding the forces that affect consumer purchasing decisions and facilitate market growth. The market is witnessing huge transformation due to the rising adoption of welding robots in automotive industries, the surge in the usage of automated machinery for heightened welding efficiency, and the implementation of Industry 4.0. However, the industry is facing a downturn due to high installation costs for small manufacturing units. Nevertheless, robust investments in R&D activities are expected to open new avenues for the industry in the future.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6200

Prominent trends in robotic welding

Automated sensing: Automated sensing technologies enable robotic welders to adjust parameters based on the specific dimensions of each workpiece. This enhances welding quality while boosting speed and throughput. Laser sensing provides greater autonomy and can halt operations that deviate from set tolerances.

Adaptive control: Advanced technologies such as machine learning are being utilized to log welding data, analyze processes, and make incremental improvements to voltage, resistance, and temperature. This allows robotic welding controls to adapt for optimal speed and precision.

Emergence of plasma and laser welding: Laser welding robots offer significant advantages for medium and large-scale production. Similarly, plasma welding robots, utilizing an electric arc and inert gas, deliver high-quality welds with deep penetration.

Enquire Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6200

Industry highlights

Scalable Robotics, a US-based startup, entered a strategic partnership with ABB in October 2022. With this collaboration, ABB will improve its portfolio of user-friendly robotic welding systems. Scalable Robotics technology enables customers to easily program welding robots without coding by using 3D vision and embedded process algorithms. ABB Technology Ventures (ATV), the venture capital unit of ABB, is the lead investor in Scalable Robotics' seed funding round.

In July 2024, a leader in robotic welding technology with a century of experience, CLOOS North America, and the leading women-owned welding wire brand in the U.S., NS ARC, announced a strategic alliance. This collaboration will integrate NS ARC's welding wire with CLOOS's robotic solutions, allowing both companies to access new markets and enhance their services in automation and weld quality.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6200

Competitive landscape

The report also examines the competitive landscape of the global robotic welding market, detailing the strengths, product portfolios, market size and share, business performance, and market positioning of key industry players. It outlines the strategic actions taken by these players to enhance and expand their market presence, including forming agreements and exploring new business sectors. The top players covered in the study are:

Fanuc Corporation

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED (DENSO CORPORATION)

KUKA AG

Siasun Robot & Automation Co Ltd

Nachi-Fujikoshi Corp

Panasonic Corporation

ABB, Ltd.

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

In conclusion, the industry report on robotic welding delivers a thorough overview of the market, offering actionable insights and intelligence to help businesses achieve a competitive advantage. By integrating the recent developments and trends, organizations can strategically formulate their operations and improve their market foothold.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.