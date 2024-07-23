OKX Wallet Launches 'Meme Mode' for Instant, Self-Custodial Memecoin Swaps

Users can now instantly swap Solana-based memecoins by selecting preset amounts - such as 0.5, 1, 2 or 5 SOL - saving time and simplifying the trading process

SINGAPORE, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading Web3 technology company, today announced the launch of 'Meme Mode,' a new feature on its OKX Wallet. This feature enables users to buy and sell Solana-based memecoins more intuitively and quickly by selecting preset amounts of SOL when swapping memecoins via third-party DEXs on OKX Wallet.

The launch of 'Meme Mode' comes amid significant growth in the Solana memecoin market, which now has a total market cap exceeding $9 billion - highlighting the potential impact of the new OKX Wallet feature on the Solana memecoin trading experience. Previously, OKX Wallet users had to manually input the amount of tokens they wanted to swap. With the new feature, users can now swap memecoins by selecting preset amounts - such as 0.5, 1, 2 or 5 SOL - saving time and simplifying the trading process.

This announcement comes after several recent enhancements to the OKX Wallet; earlier this year, OKX became the first major industry player to fully integrate Uniswap Labs' trading APIs into its offerings. This integration included the launch of the 'Snap' trading mode feature on OKX Wallet, aggregating Uniswap’s industry-leading liquidity to enable gas-free swaps. Additionally, as an aggregator of nearly 500 other DEXs and approximately 20 bridges, OKX Wallet offers traders the following benefits:

Discover tokens on any chain: Find the newest tokens from Solana, Ethereum, Base and nearly 100 other chains

Full self-custody: Users maintain full control of their assets, unlike many trading bots that use a custodial centralized exchange

Zero fees: Trade with zero fees, unlike most trading bots that charge 1%

Use limit orders: Take profits at favorable prices using limit orders

Monitor liquidity: Track market movements, asset flows and transactions easily

Single-click bridging: Bridge across multiple chains (e.g. SOL > ETH, ETH > BASE_ETH, SOL > BTC) with just one click

Access from anywhere: Trade 200,000+ tokens via web, browser extension and mobile

Memecoins are digital currencies that draw inspiration from trending internet memes or jokes, and often adopt the names and symbols of these memes. For example, Dogwifhat (WIF) is a Solana-based memecoin that features a Shiba Inu wearing a pink knitted hat.

