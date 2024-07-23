Global Millet Flour Market Overview And Statistics for 2024-2033

Millet Flour Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Millet Flour Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The millet flour market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.37 billion in 2023 to $5.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased awareness of the health benefits, high prevalence of gluten intolerance and celiac disease, government support and subsidies for millet cultivation in certain countries, the relative affordability of millet compared to other grains, demand for millet flour in traditional and ethnic cuisines.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The millet flour market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $8.15 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing focus on health and wellness, expanding gluten-free product lines by food manufacturers, new product innovations and diversification, such as ready-to-eat millet snacks and millet-based beverages, growing middle-class populations in developing countries, enhanced distribution networks and the growth of e-commerce platforms, continued emphasis on sustainable agriculture and eco-friendly practices.

Growth Driver Of The Millet Flour Market

The increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food products is expected to propel the growth of the millet flour market going forward. Healthy and nutritious food products encompass a variety of whole foods rich in essential nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, supporting overall well-being and optimal health. The increasing demand for healthy and nutritious food products reflects a growing awareness and prioritization of personal health and well-being among consumers worldwide. Healthy and nutritious food products utilize millet flour for its gluten-free properties and nutrient-rich profile, contributing to diverse and wholesome dietary options.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the millet flour market include ITC Limited, Hain Celestial Group, Ardent Mills LLC, Vitacost.com Inc., Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods Inc., King Arthur Baking Company, Azure Standard, Raja Foods LLC.

Major companies operating in the millet flour market are adopting innovative millet flour bakery and patisserie mixes to meet the rising demand for gluten-free and nutritious baked goods, catering to health-conscious consumers worldwide. Millet flour enhances bakery and patisserie mixes by providing gluten-free alternatives with a nutritious profile, catering to dietary preferences and health-conscious consumers.

Segments:

1) By Type: Sorghum Millet Flour, Proso Millet Flour, Pearl Millet Flour, Foxtail Millet Flour, Finger Millet Flour, Browntop Millet Flour, Barnyard Millet Flour, Little Millet Flour, Buckwheat Millet Flour, Other Types

2) By Nature: Organic, Conventional

3) By Application: Bakery And Confectionary, Sauces Dressings and Condiments, Snacks, Baby Food, Dietary Supplement, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Indirect Sales

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the millet flour market in 2023. The regions covered in the millet flour market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Millet Flour Market Definition

Millet flour is a type of flour made from millet grains, which are small-seeded, gluten-free grains that belong to the grass family. It is commonly used as a gluten-free alternative to wheat flour in baking and cooking, particularly in regions where millets are staple foods. Millet flour has a slightly sweet and nutty flavor and is rich in nutrients such as fiber, protein, vitamins, and minerals.

Millet Flour Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The millet flour market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

