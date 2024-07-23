Security Testing Market Size Booms, Redefining Strategies for Dynamic Business Growth

Security Testing Market

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global security testing market size was valued at $6.25 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $36.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 19.2% from 2021 to 2030.

The cloud segment is expected to experience significant growth in the coming years, owing to a paradigm shift in deployment methods from on-premise to cloud-based models among SMEs and some large-scale organizations. In addition, leading market players have been introducing various strategies to help enterprises move their on-premise models to cloud-based models which provides lucrative opportunity for the market.

Security testing is the most important testing for an application to check whether the confidential data is safe and secure from various types of vulnerabilities. In addition, security testing is very important in software engineering to protect data by all false mean. Security testing is adopted in various automotive and manufacturing organizations in their production units to identify the threats in the system and measure its potential vulnerabilities, so that when the threats are encountered the system does not stop functioning or exploited. Furthermore, the key factors that drive the security testing market trends include surge in web and mobile-based business critical applications requiring higher secure endpoint protection and enterprises implementing security measures to prevent financial losses due to increased sophistication in cyberattacks.

In addition, stringent government regulations to increase the adoption of security testing solutions and services positively impact the growth of the market. However, factors such as lack of skilled security professionals and higher cost involved in conducting security tests are expected to hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in adoption of cloud-based security testing and evolution of technologies and implementation of new technologies, such as DevOps, DevSecOps, and Agile, in software security testing are anticipated to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the market during the forecast period.

Region wise, the security testing market was dominated by North America, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period. This is attributed to increase in adoption of advance technologies such as cloud technology, big data, artificial intelligence, and machine learning for automating the security testing and preventing any accidents with real-time monitoring of machines. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in security testing awareness and growth in number of SMEs adopting cloud-based security testing.

The key players profiled in the security testing market analysis are AT&T, Inc., Cigniti, International Business Machines Corporation, McAfee, LLC, Micro Focus, NTT Security AppSec Solutions Inc., Rapid7, SecureWorks, Inc., Synopsys, Inc., and Veracode. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the security testing industry.

