Energy Challenges: Global and Ukrainian Realities, and Ways to Overcome Them, Denys Kostrzhevskyi
EINPresswire.com/ -- Power outages in Ukraine are becoming regular due to large-scale attacks on the energy system by Russia. The Economist reported that due to the extensive destruction and lack of funding for rapid recovery, the electricity shortage will remain large, and Ukraine has lost a total of about 90% of its generating capacity.
Global Electricity Situation
Abnormal heat around the world creates additional risks of power outages. According to Bloomberg, hotter summers significantly increase the demand for cooling, as well as increasing the risk of forest fires due to overheating of wires.
‘Unstable supplies and growing consumption may lead to blackouts, as was the case in Montenegro and neighbouring countries. Incidents related to high temperatures also occurred in Ecuador and India, affecting both developed and developing countries’, Denys Kostrzhevskyi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kyiv International Airport and Vice President of the European Facilitation Platform (EFP), says.
Impact of Climate Change on Power Grids
Climatic changes increase the vulnerability of power grids to various natural disasters: floods that destroy power transmission towers, droughts that dry up reservoirs, and surges in demand for cooling during heat. According to Bloomberg, the modernisation of power systems to achieve the goal of ‘net zero’ by 2050 will cost approximately USD 24.1 trillion.
‘This includes expanding and upgrading infrastructure that requires replacing outdated poles, wires, transformers, and other power grid components with more climate-resilient ones. An important step is also the use of new technologies, such as smart grids, which allow more efficient management of electricity consumption and distribution, faster detection and repair of damage,’ he continues.
The transition to renewable energy sources is another key area that requires significant investment. Increasing the share of solar and wind energy in the total energy balance requires the creation of new generation facilities and energy storage systems.
‘This will not only reduce dependence on fossil fuels, but also facilitate reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The development of inter-connectors between different countries and regions is also important for ensuring the stable electricity supply. Inter-connectors make it possible to quickly redirect electricity flows in case of accidents, which increases the reliability of the power system and reduces the risks of outages. These measures are necessary to create a sustainable and reliable energy system that can withstand the challenges of climate change’, Mr Kostrzhevskyi assures.
Situation in Ukraine
Since the beginning of the invasion, Russia has been attacking thermal, hydroelectric, and solar power plants in Ukraine, significantly reducing electricity production.
Last winter, Ukraine managed to partially restore power and survive the winter with fewer interruptions, but this year’s attacks exacerbated the problem again. Those Nuclear power plants that have not been destroyed cannot fully meet the needs of the country. Ukrainians and enterprises have to adapt to new conditions. People buy diesel generators, gas turbines, and batteries.
The energy sector plans to restore several more GW of capacity by winter due to the repair of damaged facilities and the supply of used equipment from Europe.
A long-term solution to the problem of electricity shortages will require significant efforts and time due to the destruction of critical infrastructure and lack of resources.
‘Energy efficiency should become a priority for every household and enterprise in Ukraine. The use of energy-efficient devices and optimisation of consumption will help reduce the load on the power system and reduce the risks of outages’, Denys Kostrzhevskyi believes.
He also thinks that only joint efforts of citizens and authorities can overcome today’s energy-related challenges. Responsible handling of energy resources and active international cooperation will help Ukraine and the world to withstand this difficult period and build a sustainable energy system in the future.
