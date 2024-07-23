Isotretinoin Drugs Global Market 2024 To Reach $1.60 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.6%

The isotretinoin drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.22 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The isotretinoin drugs market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.22 billion in 2023 to $1.29 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the prevalence of severe acne, the effectiveness of isotretinoin, marketing and awareness campaigns, regulatory approvals, and increased dermatology visits.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The isotretinoin drugs market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing awareness and skincare trends, expansion in emerging markets, increasing incidence of acne, aging population, and focus on mental health and well-being.

Growth Driver Of The Isotretinoin Drugs Market

Rising cases of skin cancer are expected to propel the growth of the isotretinoin drugs market going forward. Skin cancer is the uncontrolled growth of abnormal skin cells, typically caused by prolonged exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun or tanning beds. Rising cases of skin cancer are primarily due to increased exposure to ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun and tanning beds, along with factors like ozone layer depletion and lifestyle changes leading to more outdoor activities without adequate sun protection. Isotretinoin drugs are used for preventing and treating certain types of skin cancer due to their ability to reduce the proliferation of abnormal skin cells.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the isotretinoin drugs market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Viatris Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hetero Drugs Ltd., Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Intas Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

Major companies operating in the isotretinoin drugs market are focusing on advancements in formulations, such as generic capsules, to enhance treatment options and increase accessibility for patients. Generic capsules are non-branded versions that offer the same effectiveness as brand-name isotretinoin at a lower cost.

Segments:

1) By Form: Capsules, Injection

2) By Indication Type: Severe Acne, Neuroblastoma, Cutaneous T-Cell Lymphoma, Harlequin Ichthyosis, Xeroderma Pigmentosum, Fibrodysplasia Ossificans Progressiva, Squamous Cell Skin Cancers, Other Indication Types

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospitals Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the isotretinoin drugs market in 2023. The regions covered in the isotretinoin drugs market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Isotretinoin Drugs Market Definition

Isotretinoin is a potent medication derived from vitamin A primarily used to treat severe acne, often providing significant improvement in skin conditions. They work by reducing oil production and promoting skin renewal, leading to clearer and healthier skin for many individuals. It's usually prescribed when other treatments have failed, under strict medical supervision, and with careful consideration of potential risks and benefits.

Isotretinoin Drugs Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Isotretinoin Drugs Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on isotretinoin drugs market size, isotretinoin drugs market drivers and trends, isotretinoin drugs market major players, isotretinoin drugs competitors' revenues, isotretinoin drugs market positioning, and isotretinoin drugs market growth across geographies. The isotretinoin drugs market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

