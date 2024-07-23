Global Irrigation Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Global Irrigation Equipment Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

The irrigation equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.69 billion in 2023 to $7.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The irrigation equipment market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.69 billion in 2023 to $7.31 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the increased global population, rise in concerns over water scarcity, supportive government policies and subsidies, changes in climate patterns, the expansion of urban areas, and growing awareness about sustainable farming practices.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The irrigation equipment market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $10.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for efficient water management solutions, increasing need for higher crop yields, unpredictable weather conditions, rising demand for irrigation systems, shift towards eco-friendly irrigation products.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global Irrigation Equipment Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16094&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The Irrigation Equipment Market

Increasing water scarcity is expected to propel the growth of the irrigation equipment market going forward. Water scarcity is the shortage of sufficient available freshwater resources to meet the demands of water usage within a region. Water scarcity is increasing due to factors such as population growth, urbanization, climate change, unsustainable water use practices, pollution, and inadequate infrastructure for water management and distribution. Irrigation equipment is used in water scarcity situations to optimize water distribution and ensure efficient and sustainable water usage for crop and plant growth.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/irrigation-equipment-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the irrigation equipment market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Hitachi Ltd, Stanley Black & Decker Inc., Makita Corporation, The Toro Company, Valmont Industries Inc., Netafim Ltd., Fiskars Corporation, Rain Bird Corporation, SD WORX SA, Lindsay Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems Limited, Ariens Company.

Major companies operating in the irrigation equipment market are developing innovative technologies, such as anti-clogging technology, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Anti-clogging technology involves mechanisms or materials designed to prevent or mitigate blockages or obstructions in various systems or devices, enhancing their efficiency and performance.

Segments:

1) By Components: Tubing, Sprinklers, Emitter Or Drippers, Pumping, Irrigation Valves, Filters, Connectors, Irrigation Controllers, Sensors, Other Components

2) By Irrigation Type: Drip Irrigation, Sprinkler Irrigation, Pivot Irrigation, Other Irrigation Types

3) By Application: Agriculture, Irrigation, Golf, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the irrigation equipment market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the irrigation equipment market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Irrigation Equipment Market Definition

Irrigation equipment refers to the tools and systems used to supply water to agricultural crops, landscapes, and gardens to promote growth and maintain soil moisture. This includes a variety of devices that ensure efficient and controlled water distribution. These devices help manage and optimize water usage for agricultural, landscaping, and gardening purposes.

Irrigation Equipment Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Irrigation Equipment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on irrigation equipment market size, irrigation equipment market drivers and trends, irrigation equipment market major players, irrigation equipment competitors' revenues, irrigation equipment market positioning, and irrigation equipment market growth across geographies. The irrigation equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sprinkler Irrigation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sprinkler-irrigation-global-market-report

Smart Irrigation Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-irrigation-global-market-report

Microirrigation Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/microirrigation-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293