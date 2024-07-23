Global K-12 International Schools Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

K-12 International Schools Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's K-12 International Schools Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The K-12 international schools market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $ 55.37 billion in 2023 to $59.17 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rise in globalization, rapid economic growth, increased mobility, the rise of the middle class, and the desire for an internationally recognized curriculum.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The K-12 international schools market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $77.60 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the presence and movement of expatriates, the desire for proficiency in global languages, growing demand for international education, supportive government policies, and increasing integration of social-emotional learning (SEL) into their curriculum.

Explore Comprehensive Insights Into The Global K-12 International Schools Market With A Detailed Sample Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16099&type=smp

Growth Driver Of The K-12 International Schools Market

The rising demand for international schools is expected to propel the growth of the K–12 international school market going forward. International schools are educational institutions that offer curricula and programs designed to accommodate students from diverse cultural backgrounds, often following internationally recognized standards. There is increased demand for international schools due to several factors, such as globalization, expatriate mobility, the desire for globally recognized education, and the emphasis on cultural diversity and international-mindedness. International schools are utilized in K–12 education settings to offer globally recognized curricula and cater to diverse student populations from various cultural backgrounds.

Explore The Report Store To Make A Direct Purchase Of The Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/k-12-international-schools-global-market-report

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the K-12 international schools market include GEMS Education, Maple Leaf Educational Systems, Nord Anglia Education, SABIS, Cognita Schools, ACS International Schools, Dulwich College International, Dwight School, Shrewsbury International School, Braeburn Schools, Yew Chung Education Foundation, American School of The Hague, International School of Los Angeles, Ermitage International School, Wellington College, Yago School.

Major companies operating in the K–12 international school market are focused on developing new curriculum, such as the American curriculum, to better serve customers. The American curriculum refers to an educational framework based on the standards and guidelines established by the United States education system that provide a comprehensive and holistic education for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Segments:

1) By Type: Public K-12 International School, Private K-12 International School, Online K-12 International School

2) By Language Type: English, German, Other Languages

3) By Offering: Blended Or Instructor-Led Training, Computer Or Web Based Training, Textbooks Or Self-Study Material, Video Or Audio Recording, Simulation-Based Training, Other Offerings

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the K-12 international schools market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the K-12 international schools market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

K-12 International Schools Market Definition

K–12 international schools are educational institutions that promote education in an international environment or framework, characterized by a multinational student body and staff, multilingual instruction, and curricula oriented towards global perspectives and subjects. These schools often follow a curriculum different from the host country, cater mainly to foreign students, and provide a globally recognized education that fosters cultural awareness, intercultural understanding, and academic excellence.

K-12 International Schools Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The K-12 International Schools Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on K-12 international schools market size, K-12 international schools market drivers and trends, K-12 international schools market major players, K-12 international schools competitors' revenues, K-12 international schools market positioning, and K-12 international schools market growth across geographies. The K-12 international schools market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Colleges, Universities, And Professional Schools Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/colleges-universities-and-professional-schools-global-market-report

Elementary And Secondary Schools Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/elementary-and-secondary-schools-global-market-report

School And Employee Bus Services Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/school-and-employee-bus-services-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Education's AI Revolution: Unveiling the Growth and Innovation in AI in Education Market