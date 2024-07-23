Global Industrial Enzymes Market Overview And Statistics for 2024-2033

The industrial enzymes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.73 billion in 2023 to $7.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The industrial enzymes market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.73 billion in 2023 to $7.19 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing consumer demand for natural and sustainable products, innovations in enzyme technology, an increase in demand for food and beverage processing due to changing lifestyles, and rising consumer awareness about nutrition and health.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The industrial enzymes market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.47 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing industrial applications, improving the nutritional value of food products, increasing demand for sustainable and renewable solutions, and technological advancements.

Growth Driver Of The Industrial Enzymes Market

The rising demand for the food and beverage industry is expected to propel the growth of the industrial enzymes market going forward. The food and beverage industry encompasses all businesses producing, processing, packaging, distributing, and selling food and drink products. The expansion of the food and beverage industry is due to changing consumer preferences, globalization, technological advancements, e-commerce, health and wellness trends, sustainability initiatives, and regulatory factors. Industrial enzymes are essential for enhancing product quality, shelf life, cost-effectiveness, and clean label credentials in the food and beverage industry.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the industrial enzymes market include Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited, BASF SE, Roche Holding AG, Associated British Foods plc, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Kerry Group plc, DSM Nutritional Products AG, Novozymes A/S, Lallemand Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Novus International Inc.

Major companies operating in the industrial enzymes market are focusing on developing innovative technologies, such as high-efficiency cellulase enzymes, to expand their offerings and stay competitive. A high-efficiency cellulase enzyme is an optimized mixture of overexpressed cellulase components that can break down cellulose into fermentable sugars more effectively and at a lower enzyme cost.

Segments:

1) By Type: Carbohydrases, Proteases, Phytases, Polymerases and Nucleases, Lipases, Other Types

2) By Form: Liquid, Dry

3) By Source: Plant, Animal, Micro-Organism

4) By Application: Food Processing, Animal Feed, Healthcare, Textiles, Leather Processing, Detergents and Cleaners, Bio-Fuel, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the industrial enzymes market in 2023. The regions covered in the industrial enzymes market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Industrial Enzymes Market Definition

Industrial enzymes are biological catalysts used in various industrial processes to accelerate chemical reactions. These enzymes are derived from microorganisms, plants, or animals and are employed in various industries to improve efficiency, reduce costs, and minimize environmental impact.

Industrial Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Industrial Enzymes Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on industrial enzymes market size, industrial enzymes market drivers and trends, industrial enzymes market major players, industrial enzymes competitors' revenues, industrial enzymes market positioning, and industrial enzymes market growth across geographies. The industrial enzymes market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

