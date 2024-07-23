K-12 Instruction Material Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

K-12 Instruction Material Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's K-12 Instruction Material Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The K-12 instruction material market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $5.21 billion in 2023 to $5.61 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for adaptive learning, improved access to educational content, growth in digital instruction materials, rise in visual learning, and rise of virtual classroom training.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The K-12 instruction material market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $7.64 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing international student enrolment, the rising demand for online education, increasing demand for customized instructional materials, increasing focus on professional development of teachers, growing demand for blended learning solutions.

Growth Driver Of The K-12 Instruction Material Market

The rising demand for online education is expected to propel the growth of the K-12 instruction material market going forward. Online education refers to delivering educational content and instruction via the internet. The demand for online education is rising due to flexibility, accessibility, technological advancements, and evolving learning needs. K-12 instructional materials enhance online education by providing structured, engaging, and flexible content that supports differentiated instruction, immediate feedback, accessibility, collaboration, and data-driven decision-making.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the K-12 instruction material market include Pearson Plc, Follett Corp., Stride Inc., Scholastic Inc., Cengage Inc., Nord Anglia Education Ltd., TAL Education Group, McGraw-Hill Education, Educomp Solutions Ltd., Discovery Education Inc., D2L Corp., Hurix Systems Pvt. Ltd., Next Education India Pvt. Ltd., Mosaica Education Inc.

Major companies operating in the K-12 instruction material market are developing innovative platforms, such as curriculum delivery platforms (CDP), to support adaptive learning and improve educational outcomes. Curriculum delivery platform (CDP) provides teachers with increased access to resources, including lesson plans, materials, standards maps, and pacing guides, all in one place.

Segments:

1) By Type: Traditional Instruction Material, Digital Instruction Material

2) By Content Type: Textbooks, Workbooks, Educational Software

3) By Application: Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the K-12 instruction material market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the K-12 instruction material market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

K-12 Instruction Material Market Definition

K-12 instructional material refers to the resources and content educators use to facilitate teaching and learning for kindergarten through 12th-grade students. These materials are designed to align with educational standards and objectives, providing a structured framework for delivering curriculum content across various subjects.

K-12 Instruction Material Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

