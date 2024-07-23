NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX, a leading global crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for July 23, 2024.



OKX to Host 'OKX BTC Mixer' Event

OKX is pleased to announce that it will host the 'OKX BTC Mixer ft. ZetaChain & Portal' event. This event will coincide with 'Bitcoin 2024 - Nashville,' the world's largest gathering of Bitcoin enthusiasts. Scheduled for July 25, the event promises a significant convergence of innovation, networking and knowledge-sharing in the Bitcoin space.

The BTC mixer event, hosted by OKX Wallet and OKX Ventures, will feature prominent participants, including the following co-hosts and sponsors:

Portal : The only custodyless interoperability protocol for Bitcoin, enabling fast, low-cost atomic swaps between native Bitcoin assets and other Layer 1s and Layer 2s.

The only custodyless interoperability protocol for Bitcoin, enabling fast, low-cost atomic swaps between native Bitcoin assets and other Layer 1s and Layer 2s. Zetachain : A simple, fast, and secure Omnichain Blockchain that brings unified liquidity, users and data. ZetaChain enables developers to build truly interoperable dApps across multiple chains.

A simple, fast, and secure Omnichain Blockchain that brings unified liquidity, users and data. ZetaChain enables developers to build truly interoperable dApps across multiple chains. Unisat : A bitcoin service provider supporting inscription assets, providing open-source wallet and infrastructure services for Bitcoin Ordinals, BRC-20 and Runes protocols.

A bitcoin service provider supporting inscription assets, providing open-source wallet and infrastructure services for Bitcoin Ordinals, BRC-20 and Runes protocols. Babylon : Bringing Bitcoin's security and decentralization to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains through the first native Bitcoin staking protocol.

Bringing Bitcoin's security and decentralization to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) blockchains through the first native Bitcoin staking protocol. Stacks : The leading Bitcoin Layer 2, enabling smart contracts and decentralized applications using Bitcoin as a secure base layer.

The leading Bitcoin Layer 2, enabling smart contracts and decentralized applications using Bitcoin as a secure base layer. BounceBit : Pioneering CeDeFi infrastructure, offering institutional-grade yield products and making high-yield opportunities accessible to all.

Pioneering CeDeFi infrastructure, offering institutional-grade yield products and making high-yield opportunities accessible to all. Fractal : A native scaling solution for Bitcoin, extending the Bitcoin blockchain into a scalable computing system.

A native scaling solution for Bitcoin, extending the Bitcoin blockchain into a scalable computing system. Nubit: Leveraging Bitcoin's economic security to create a scalable data availability layer, integrating Zero-Knowledge technology to advance blockchain scalability.

Those interested in joining the event are invited to click here.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



