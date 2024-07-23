Global K12 Education Market Overview And Statistics for 2024-2033

K12 Education Global Market Report 2024 : Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The K12 education market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $114.57 billion in 2023 to $130.6 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increases in government funding, standardized testing and accountability measures, rise of technology-driven learning, rise in income, increase in adoption of software tool-based education.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The K12 education market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $221.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing use of learning analytics in the educational sector, increasing demand for quality education, increasing global population and the rapid expansion, increasing use of digital system, growing incorporation of technological systems.

Growth Driver Of The K12 Education Market

The growing popularity of online learning is expected to propel the growth of the K–12 education market going forward. Online learning is a method of education that takes place over the Internet and allows students to access educational materials and participate in learning activities remotely without being physically present in a traditional classroom setting. With the proliferation of high-speed internet access and the ubiquity of digital devices, online learning platforms have become increasingly popular in K–12 education. Online learning for K–12 education offers a flexible and accessible educational option that complements traditional classroom instruction, providing students with diverse learning opportunities tailored to their needs.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the K12 education market include Apple Inc., Alphabet Inc., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, Dell Technologies Inc., Amazon Web Services (AWS), International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Oracle Corporation, Adobe Inc., Pearson plc, McGraw-Hill Education Inc., Stride Inc. ( K12 Inc.).

Major K–12 education market companies are adopting personalized learning technologies such as virtual education platforms to enhance individualized instruction and improve student engagement and outcomes. Virtual K–12 education platforms are online tools that facilitate remote learning by providing digital resources, interactive lessons, and communication tools for students, teachers, and parents.

Segments:

1) By Type: Public K-12 Education, Private K-12 Education, Online K-12 Education

2) By Curriculum: Core Curriculum, Advanced Placement, International Baccalaureate, Vocational Education

3) By Spend Analysis: Hardware, Software, Other Spend Analysis

4) By Deployment Mode: Cloud, On-Premise

5) By Application: Pre-Primary School, Primary School, Middle School, High School

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the K-12 education market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the K12 education market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

K12 Education Market Definition

K–12 education, encompasses the schooling provided from kindergarten through 12th grade. This educational system serves as the foundational phase of formal education for children and adolescents, typically ranging from ages 5 to 18. The primary purpose of K–12 education is to provide a comprehensive foundational education that prepares students for higher education, the workforce, and responsible citizenship. This encompasses the development of essential academic skills, social skills, and personal growth.

