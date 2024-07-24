Zoey Tess’ Cinematic Ballad 'In These Dreams' Delivers an Anthem for Mental Health Awareness

Visionary music producer and songwriter Zoey Tess poses for a 2024 photo shoot. Photo by C.J. Bleidner.

Empowering listeners with a message of hope, Zoey Tess’ “In These Dreams” continues to inspire a year after its release, surpassing 27,000 streams on Spotify.

I aimed to craft a world within a song, a sanctuary for anyone feeling down, a place to discover inner strength.” — Zoey Tess

NEWTOWN, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- One year after its release, music producer and songwriter Zoey Tess’ soul-searching ballad “In These Dreams” continues to inspire and uplift listeners around the world. With its heartfelt message and emotional depth, the orchestral pop song has become a beacon of hope for those struggling with mental health challenges. The song recently surpassed 27,000 streams on Spotify, marking a significant milestone in Tess’s career.

“‘In These Dreams’ is about journeying to a place in our minds where our dreams are within reach. By believing in ourselves and letting go of our fears, we can create a life where anything is possible,” says Tess. “I aimed to craft a world within a song, a sanctuary for anyone feeling down, a place to discover inner strength.”

As a passionate advocate for mental health awareness, Tess has seen firsthand the positive impact music can have on mental well-being. The themes of hope and resilience in “In These Dreams” resonate deeply with listeners, providing comfort and strength during difficult times.

The intricate arrangement of “In These Dreams” combines live instruments, including strings and piano, with electric guitar undertones, creating a powerful musical experience. Co-produced by Zoey Tess and multi-instrumentalist Jake Siberon, the track showcases Tess’s exceptional talents as both a songwriter and music producer.

Grammy Award-winning audio engineer and record producer Mario J. McNulty, known for his work with David Bowie and Prince, brought additional depth to the track by providing magic to the final mix. Tess praised McNulty’s ability to capture her vision, stating, “Working with Mario was such a wonderful experience. He is such a pro at what he does and is one of the most humble, down-to-earth people I’ve had the privilege of working with. He took ‘In These Dreams’ to such a professional level, sonically. Mario’s success and achievements within the music business speak for themselves, and I look forward to continuing to work together on my future musical endeavors.”

Zoey Tess’ journey within the music world began at age twelve, honing her skills in classical piano, violin, and voice. She later attended Michigan’s prestigious Interlochen Center for the Arts as part of Interlochen’s musical theater summer program. Her early collaborations with New Haven, Connecticut, record producer Vic Steffens paved the way for her growth as a versatile artist. Under Steffens’ label, Horizon Music Group, Tess released a jazz and R&B track titled “Late Night Thoughts.”

In 2023, Tess and “In These Dreams” co-producer Jake Siberon crafted the hit dance-pop singles “Turn Me Up”, and “Human Nature.” Both songs have become fan favorites and have each garnered over 25,000 streams on Spotify.

Building on the success of “In These Dreams,” Tess is currently working on an extensive catalog of new music for television and film. Her upcoming releases will include more power ballads and pop hits, showcasing her versatility and commitment to her craft. This new collection promises to continue the emotional and musical depth that fans have come to love.

Tess has written music for pop artists Mila Jam and Britney Spears, now aiming to work behind the scenes, fostering the talent of unique, up-and-coming artists. She looks forward to continuing to compose and produce music for an eclectic roster of musicians and bands.

For more information on Zoey Tess and to explore her discography, media room, and more, visit her official website, www.zoeytess.com.

