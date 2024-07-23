Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Analysis With Opportunity Segments For 2024-2033

Home-Use Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Home-Use Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The home-use beauty devices market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $16.11 billion in 2023 to $20.78 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an aging population, marketing and media influence, improvements in safety and efficacy, increased availability and accessibility, and focus on personal wellness and self-care.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The home-use beauty devices market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $57.73 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising disposable incomes in emerging markets, male grooming market expansion, eco-conscious consumer behavior, and growth in e-commerce.

Growth Driver Of The Home-Use Beauty Devices Market

The increasing prevalence of skin problems is expected to propel the growth of the home-use beauty device market going forward. Skin problems refer to various conditions affecting the skin's appearance, texture, or function, often causing discomfort or health issues. The rise in environmental pollution, lifestyle changes, genetic predispositions, dietary habits, and stress levels are leading to a rise in the prevalence of skin problems. Home-use beauty devices can be beneficial in managing certain skin problems when used as part of a comprehensive skincare routine.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the home-use beauty devices market include Major companies operating in the home-use beauty devices market are The Procter & Gamble Company, Panasonic Corporation, Xiaomi Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., YA-MAN Co LTD., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Amorepacific Corporation, Conair Corporation, MTG Co. Ltd.

Major companies operating in the home-use beauty device market are focused on developing devices that use advanced technology, such as intense pulsed light (IPL) technology, to allow for painless, efficient, silky-smooth hair removal and gain a competitive edge in the market. IPL (intense pulsed light) technology employs broad-spectrum light to target various skin concerns, including hair removal and skin rejuvenation.

Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Segments:

1) By Type: Hair Removal, Cleansing, Acne Treatment, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Therapy And Photo Rejuvenation, Oxygen Or Facial Steaming, Hair Growth, Other Types

2) By Technology: Laser Or Light, Vibration, Radio Frequency (RF) Energy, Nano-Iconic, Microneedling, Electroporation

3) By Application: Beauty Salons, Specialty Stores, Online Channels, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the home-use beauty devices market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the home-use beauty devices market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Home-Use Beauty Devices Market Definition

Home-use beauty devices are electronic tools designed for personal care and beauty treatments that can be safely and effectively used by consumers at home. These devices offer accessibility and cost-effectiveness to help users achieve professional-quality skincare treatments in the comfort of their own homes.

Home-Use Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Home-Use Beauty Devices Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on home-use beauty devices market size, home-use beauty devices market drivers and trends, home-use beauty devices market major players, home-use beauty devices competitors' revenues, home-use beauty devices market positioning, and home-use beauty devices market growth across geographies. The home-use beauty devices market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

