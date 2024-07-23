High-Intensity Sweeteners Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.13 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7%

High-Intensity Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company has updated its global market reports with latest data for 2024 and projections up to 2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high-intensity sweeteners market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.23 billion in 2023 to $2.39 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased consumer awareness about the health risks, improved production techniques enhancing the quality, shift in consumer preferences, increased research and development, growth of low-calorie and sugar-free product lines.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The high-intensity sweeteners market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.13 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growing trend of low-calorie and sugar-free diets among health-conscious consumers, favorable regulations and approvals from health authorities, the need for sugar alternatives among individuals with these conditions, demand for natural sweeteners, reduction in caloric intake.

Growth Driver Of The High-Intensity Sweeteners Market

The rising number of cases of diabetes and obesity is expected to propel the growth of the high-intensity sweeteners market going forward. Diabetes is a metabolic disorder characterized by high blood sugar levels, while obesity refers to excessive body fat accumulation, both posing significant health risks. Diabetes and obesity are interconnected health conditions characterized by metabolic dysfunction and excessive weight gain. Diabetes and obesity often utilize high-intensity sweeteners as substitutes for sugar to manage blood sugar levels and reduce calorie intake.

High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the high-intensity sweeteners market include Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), DuPont de Nemours Inc., Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Celanese Corporation.

Major companies operating in the high-intensity sweeteners market are developing sweetening solutions to meet consumer demand for healthier alternatives. Sweetening solutions refer to alternative products or formulations designed to provide sweetness in food and beverages without using traditional sugar.

High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Segments:

1) By Type: Saccharin, Aspartame, Acesulfame Potassium, Sucralose, Neotame, Advantame, Steviol Glycosides, Luo Han Guo Fruit Extracts

2) By Form: Dry, Liquid

3) By End-Use Application: Beverages, Bakery And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Dietary Products, Pharmaceuticals, Table Top Sweeteners, Other End-Use Applications,

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online, Other Distribution Channels

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the high-intensity sweeteners market in 2023. The regions covered in the high-intensity sweeteners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

High-Intensity Sweeteners Market Definition

High-intensity sweeteners refer to a class of sugar substitutes that are significantly sweeter than regular sugar, requiring only small amounts to achieve the desired sweetness. These sweeteners are often used in food and beverages to reduce calorie content while maintaining sweetness, and they are popular among individuals looking to manage their sugar intake and overall caloric consumption.

