OKX Racer Telegram Mini-App Game Surpasses 1.2 Million Players in the First 24 Hours After Launch

OKX today announced that its Telegram mini-app game, OKX Racer, surpassed 1.2 million players within the first 24 hours of its release on July 22. OKX is the first major centralized exchange to release a Telegram mini-app game.

OKX Racer is an innovative game within the Telegram app that allows players to guess short-term price movements of Bitcoin, choosing whether the price will rise ("moon") or fall ("doom") every five seconds. This interactive experience not only entertains but also educates players about Bitcoin price movements.



The game includes several features designed to enhance user interaction and retention:

Points System: Players earn points for correct predictions, with multipliers for consecutive correct guesses

Players earn points for correct predictions, with multipliers for consecutive correct guesses Social Elements: Players can invite friends and earn more game points through referral

Players can invite friends and earn more game points through referral Upgrades: Points can be used for various in-game upgrades, adding depth and replay value

OKX Racer is free to play, ensuring that anyone with an interest in Bitcoin and price guessing games can participate without financial barriers. As part of OKX's broader strategy, the launch of OKX Racer leverages the growing popularity of Telegram's mini-apps and aligns with the growing interest in casual, cryptocurrency-related gaming. OKX remains committed to launching accessible and engaging offerings that foster community participation and education.

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.

As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet. OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and 490+ decentralized exchanges (DEXs).

OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. It is also dedicated to expanding its educational resources through OKX Learn, making digital assets accessible and understandable for a broader audience.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com



