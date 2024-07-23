High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Global Market 2024 To Reach $3.81 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 5.21%

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The high-intensity artificial sweeteners market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.96 billion in 2023 to $3.11 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.19%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing health consciousness, growing obesity rates, demand for low-calorie food products, and increased availability of artificial sweeteners.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The high-intensity artificial sweeteners market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.81 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.21%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising demand for low-glycemic index products, growing focus on weight management solutions, increasing awareness about the adverse effects of sugar, supportive regulatory policies, and consumer preference for natural and organic products.

Growth Driver Of The High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market

The rise in the obese population is expected to drive the high-intensity artificial sweeteners market going forward. The obese population refers to individuals with excessive body fat that presents a risk to their health, typically measured by a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher. The rise in the obese population is due to poor diet, lack of physical activity, genetic predisposition, and environmental influences. High-intensity artificial sweeteners are often considered beneficial for the obese population due to their ability to provide sweetness without adding significant calories to the diet.

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the high-intensity artificial sweeteners market include Cargill Incorporated, Mitsui Co. Ltd., Nestle S.A., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Wilmar International Limited, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Hermes Sweeteners Ltd., Südzucker AG, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Celanese Corporation, Ingredion Inc., Roquette Freres SA.

Major companies operating in the high-intensity artificial sweeteners market are focused on developing innovative technology, such as novel flavor technology, to improve and modulate sweet flavor, creating a sugar-like experience. Novel flavor technology refers to innovative methods and compounds used to develop, enhance, and modulate flavors in food and beverages, often leveraging unique proteins or advanced processing techniques to achieve desirable taste profiles and functional benefits.

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Segments:

1) By Type: Saccharin, Acesulfame Potassium, Neotame, Aspartame, Sucralose, Advantame

2) By Form: Solid, Liquid

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Sales (B2B), Indirect Sales (B2C)

4) By Application: Snack Foods, Bakery Products, Sauces And Condiments, Candies And Confectionery, Dairy Products, Soft Drinks, Diet Soft Drinks

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the high-intensity artificial sweeteners market in 2023. The regions covered in the high-intensity artificial sweeteners market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Market Definition

High-intensity artificial sweeteners are compounds that provide a significantly sweeter taste than sugar while contributing minimal or no calories, often used to reduce sugar intake without compromising sweetness. They are used as sugar substitutes to provide sweetness without the added calories of sugar and are often used in tiny quantities to achieve the desired level of sweetness.

High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The High-Intensity Artificial Sweeteners Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on high-intensity artificial sweeteners market size, high-intensity artificial sweeteners market drivers and trends, high-intensity artificial sweeteners market major players, high-intensity artificial sweeteners competitors' revenues, high-intensity artificial sweeteners market positioning, and high-intensity artificial sweeteners market growth across geographies. The high-intensity artificial sweeteners market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

