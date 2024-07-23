Metagenomic Sequencing Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Metagenomic Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The metagenomic sequencing market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.82 billion in 2023 to $2.13 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increasing involvement of the government, the growing number of metagenome sequencing research projects, growing application of metagenomics in genomics and diagnostics research, the availability of research funding, the development of NGS data analysis tools.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The metagenomic sequencing market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $4.02 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to decreasing computational costs, growing focus on discovering novel biomolecules of interest, increasing adoption of high-throughput sequencing technologies, demand for personalized medicine and disease diagnosis, surge in prevalence of infectious diseases.

Growth Driver Of The Metagenomic Sequencing Market

The surge in the prevalence of infectious diseases is expected to drive the growth of the metagenomic sequencing market. Infectious diseases are disorders caused by pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, parasites, or fungi that can spread, directly or indirectly, from one person to another. The increasing prevalence of conditions that weaken the immune system, such as HIV/AIDS, cancer treatments, and autoimmune disorders, can make individuals more susceptible to infectious diseases. Metagenomic sequencing offers a powerful and versatile approach to studying infectious diseases, providing valuable insights into pathogen diversity, transmission dynamics, antimicrobial resistance, and outbreak surveillance.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the metagenomic sequencing market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Merck Co. & KGaA, Eurofins Scientific SE, PerkinElmer Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Beijing Genomics Institute Group, Azenta Inc., Promega Corporation, Novogene Co. Ltd., Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc.

Major companies operating in the metagenomic sequencing market are focusing on innovating sequencing services, to improve sequencing accuracy, throughput, and cost-effectiveness. Sequencing services refer to cutting-edge genomic technologies that enable the sequencing of longer DNA fragments, providing a more comprehensive view of genetic structures compared to traditional short-read methods.

Segments:

1) By Product And Service: Reagents And Consumables, Instruments, Sequencing Services, Analysis And Data Interpretation Solutions

2) By Technology: 16S Rrna Sequencing, Shotgun Metagenomic Sequencing, Whole-Genome Sequencing And De Novo Assembly, Metatranscriptomics

3) By Application: Clinical Diagnostic, Environmental Remediation, Gut Microbe Characterization, Drug Discovery, Biofuel, Agriculture, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the metagenomic sequencing market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing region in the market. The regions covered in the metagenomic sequencing market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Metagenomic Sequencing Market Definition

Metagenomic sequencing is a technique used to analyze the genetic material from an entire community of microorganisms found in a specific environment, without the need for culturing individual species. The method involves the extraction of DNA directly from environmental samples, such as soil, water, or the human gut. The extracted DNA is then sequenced using high-throughput sequencing technologies.

Metagenomic Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Metagenomic Sequencing Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on metagenomic sequencing market size, metagenomic sequencing market drivers and trends, metagenomic sequencing market major players, metagenomic sequencing competitors' revenues, metagenomic sequencing market positioning, and metagenomic sequencing market growth across geographies. The metagenomic sequencing market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

