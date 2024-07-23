Global Motion Control Drive Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Motion Control Drive Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The motion control drive market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $6.48 billion in 2023 to $6.95 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increase in demand for compact drives, proliferation of fulfillment center, increased emphasis on improved production quality and accuracy, rise of industry 4.0 initiatives, rise in demand for smart factories.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The motion control drive market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $9.26 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rise in adoption of automation across industries, increasing demand of robots, growing logistics industry, growing e-commerce, rise of the internet of things (IoT).

Growth Driver Of The Motion Control Drive Market

The rise in the adoption of automation in manufacturing is expected to propel the growth of the motion control drive market going forward. Automation is using technology, machines, or systems to perform tasks with minimal human intervention. It involves the application of technology to monitor and control processes, reducing the need for constant human control and enhancing efficiency, precision, and consistency. The rise in the adoption of automation in manufacturing is due to the increasing need for efficiency, productivity, and quality control, the growing demand for customized products, and the need to address labor shortages and supply chain disruptions. Motion control drives are essential components in the automation of manufacturing processes that enhance precision, efficiency, flexibility, and safety, contributing to improved productivity, lower costs, and higher quality in manufacturing operations.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the motion control drive market include Robert Bosch GmbH, Siemens AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd., Nidec Motor Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corp, MOVENSYS Inc., Emerson Electric Co, Delta Electronics Inc., Danfoss Inc., Rockwell Automation Inc.

Major companies operating in the motion control drive market are focusing on developing innovative products such as distributed servo to meet the increasing demand for precision, efficiency, and flexibility in automation across diverse industries. A distributed servo drive is a motion control system in which the servo drive electronics are located close to or integrated with the servo motor rather than centralized in a control cabinet.

Segments:

1) By Type: AC Drives, DC Drives, Servo Drives, Other Types

2) By Precision: Very High Precision, High Precision, Standard

3) By End-User: Semiconductor And Electronics Manufacturing, Food And Beverage, Aerospace And Defense, Automotive, Paper And Printing, Pharmaceuticals, Metals And Machinery Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the motion control drive market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the motion control drive market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Motion Control Drive Market Definition

A motion control drive is an electronic device used to control the movement of machinery or mechanical systems with high precision and accuracy. It manages and regulates the operation of motors responsible for movement in various applications such as robotics, conveyor systems, CNC machines, and automated manufacturing processes. The primary functions of a motion control drive include precise control of the motor's speed, position, and torque to achieve desired movement outcomes.

