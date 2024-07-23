Autonomous Data Platform Market | Research, Share, Size, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2030

Autonomous Data Platform

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global autonomous data platform market size was valued at $622 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $4,797 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 22.8 % from 2020 to 2030.

The extensive penetration of the web and mobile devices in North America has created possibilities for enterprises to succeed in bent channel partners, clients, and other stakeholders within the region. The widespread use of mobile devices and social media platforms to attach with business partners and clients for giving customized content as per the business necessities of clients has prompted businesses to embrace autonomous data platforms and services. These factors are driving the expansion of the market. In addition, the growing implementation of AI and machine learning to assist in decision-making processes is expected to surge the expansion of the North America autonomous data platform market. Companies specialize in offering the foremost reliable end-user experience and providing the simplest services by using machine-learning technology-based software and services.

Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A12522

Today, digital data production and collection are on an all-time high, with loads of data being recorded and exchanged every second of the day. Modern businesses are heavily reliant on this data as they may contain important information about their customers like their payment details, addresses, likes and dislikes, orders, and shopping lists, and others, which help businesses to profile their customers accordingly.

Compiling all this data at a larger scale requires enterprises to employ autonomous data platform solutions to collect, sort, store, and extract such data whenever it is needed. Traditional enterprise warehouses and on-premises data centers might take a significant amount of time analyzing, locating, and giving out said data right on command, but an artificial intelligence powered, and completely autonomous data platform can get through much faster and accurately, thus, increasing the efficiency, and overall speed of modern business enterprises.

Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A12522

The importance of services is equal to the amount of data to be created and stored. The organization has very sensitive data and viruses, and corruption of files can cause loss of data. To mitigate this phenomenon, enterprises are focusing on adopting a data backup and recovery platform, which drives the growth of the data backup and recovery market. A growing number of large and medium-sized enterprises have very large data, they need to store, backup, and recover, and so there is a growing demand for the autonomous data platform market growth.

Some of the key companies mentioned within the autonomous data platform market report are Oracle Corporation, AWS, Teradata, IBM Corporation, MAPR, Cloudera, Qubole, Inc., Ataccama, Gemini Data, and Denodo.

Trending Reports:

Supply Chain Analytics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2489

Software Defined Networking Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/218

eGRC Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/950

Network Traffic Analytics Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A06053

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research