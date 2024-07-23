Global Natural Immune Booster Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Natural Immune Booster Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The natural immune booster market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $12.83 billion in 2023 to $14.06 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to growing awareness about the importance of immune health, a shift towards preventive healthcare and wellness lifestyles, a growing aging population, a growing prevalence of chronic diseases, and increased availability of natural immune boosters across various retail channels

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The natural immune booster market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $20.36 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.7%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to heightened consumer interest in immune health post-pandemic, increasing interest in wellness tourism and holistic health approaches, growth of e-commerce platforms and online retailing, rising interest in personalized nutrition and tailored wellness solutions, and increasing focus on sustainability and eco-friendly practices.

Growth Driver Of The Natural Immune Booster Market

The growing awareness of the importance of health and wellness is expected to propel the growth of the natural immune booster market going forward. Health and wellness awareness concerns are growing recognition due to the interconnectedness between lifestyle choices and overall well-being. Natural immune boosters such as echinacea, vitamin C, elderberry, garlic, and probiotics are widely used in health and wellness for their potential to enhance the body's immune response and overall health.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the natural immune booster market include Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Hansen A/S, The Clorox Company, Royal DSM N.V., Angel Yeast Co. Ltd., Lallemand Inc., Swanson Health Products Inc., NOW Health Group Inc., The Nature's Bounty Co., Garden of Life LLC, Blackmores Limited, Nordic Naturals Inc., Jarrow Formulas Inc.

Major companies operating in the natural immune booster market are focusing on developing innovative probiotic supplements that incorporate clinically researched strains, such as delayed-release technology, to maximize efficacy and improve gut health. Delayed-release technology helps ensure that probiotic supplements can reach the intestines without being degraded by stomach acid, where they can exert their beneficial effects on digestive health and immune support.

Segments:

1) By Product Type: Herbal Supplements, Vitamins And Minerals, Probiotics, Functional Foods And Beverages, Essential Oils, Other Product Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Health Food Stores, Online Retailers, Pharmacies And Drug Stores, Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Other Distribution Channels

3) By Application: Immune System Support, Cold And Flu Relief, Allergy Management, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the natural immune booster market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the natural immune booster market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Natural Immune Booster Market Definition

Natural immune boosters refer to substances, compounds, or practices that help strengthen and support the body's immune system naturally. The aim of natural immune boosters is to enhance the body's ability to defend against pathogens, viruses, and bacteria, thereby reducing the risk of infections and promoting overall health and well-being.

Natural Immune Booster Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

