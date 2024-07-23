Medical Polycarbonate Market Growth Analysis With Investment Opportunities For 2024-2033

Medical Polycarbonate Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical polycarbonate market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.31 billion in 2023 to $1.40 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to increased demand for personal protective equipment, increased prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing demand for durable and lightweight materials, rise in the number of diseases, and stringent regulatory standards.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The medical polycarbonate market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.84 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.0%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to rising investments in research and development for novel medical applications, growing preference for biocompatible materials, increased number of cardiovascular diseases, increased number of surgeries, and expanding healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies.

Growth Driver Of The Medical Polycarbonate Market

The increased prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to propel the growth of the medical polycarbonate market going forward. Chronic disease is a long-lasting condition that typically requires ongoing medical attention and can limit daily activities or quality of life. Chronic disease prevalence is rising due to altered habits, inheritance, and exposure to chemicals, toxins, and pollutants in the air. Medical polycarbonate is used in devices and instruments needed for treating, diagnosing, and tracking chronic illnesses.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the medical polycarbonate market include Bayer AG, LG Chem Ltd., Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro AG, Lotte Chemical Corporation, Evonik Industries AG, Royal DSM N.V., Celanese Corporation, Teijin Limited, Trinseo S.A., Kolon Industries Inc., Avient Corporation, Daicel Corporation.

Major companies operating in the medical polycarbonate market are developing innovative products, such as ultra-durable material solutions, specifically designed for the healthcare and life sciences sectors, to gain a competitive edge in the market. Ultra-durable material solutions refer to materials specifically engineered to withstand extreme conditions and stresses without significant degradation or failure.

Segments:

1) By Grade: Lipid-resistant Grade, High-temperature Grade, Other Grades

2) By Processing Technology: Extrusion, Injection Molding, Blow Molding, Other Processing Technologies

3) By Application: Fluid Delivery And Intravenous (IV) Connection Components, Renal Dialysis Products, Cardiovascular Devices, Surgical Instruments, Other Applications

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the medical polycarbonate market in 2023. The regions covered in the medical polycarbonate market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Medical Polycarbonate Market Definition

Medical polycarbonate is a type of polycarbonate material specifically formulated and manufactured for use in medical applications. It is used to manufacture various medical devices and equipment due to its biocompatibility, sterilizability, and ability to withstand repeated cleaning and sterilization cycles.

