Coming October 2024 - Dragon Ball DAIMA Unveiling new characters & a main visual Plus a highly anticipated new trailer

TOKYO, JAPAN, July 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dragon Ball continues to gain fans across the world through various forms of media, including comics, animated works, games, and merchandise. Dragon Ball DAIMA, The all-new original anime series, will be released in October 2024. The author Akira Toriyama created the original work, story, and character designs. In this announcement, we are unveiling some of the new characters, a main visual, and a highly anticipated new trailer! Stay tuned for never-before-seen Dragon Ball as it is gradually revealed!

Welcome to the Great Adventure!

The newly unveiled main visual shows a dynamic image of Goku (Mini) and Supreme Kai (Mini) riding a dragon and heading out on an adventure. Behind them, three mysterious worlds can be seen. It also shows new characters that will be appearing in Dragon Ball DAIMA: Glorio, the pilot of a plane, and the Masked Majin. What will they do in the story, and how will they get involved in Goku’s adventure?

Look forward to further announcements!

This series will be released in October 2024.

The newly unveiled main visual, and new characters revealed in the new trailer alongside established characters.

From left: Gomah, Masked Majin, Glorio, Goku (Mini), Supreme Kai (Mini), Vegeta (Mini), Piccolo (Mini)

Character designs for the animated work based on those of Akira Toriyama

Mysterious new characters appear in the newly unveiled trailer!

Glorio, who appears in a plane before Goku (Mini) and company; the caped Masked Majin; and Gomah, who watches Goku and company with an intense gaze from a strange location...The new trailer is packed with scenes featuring mysterious new characters. It also shows Goku (Mini) together with Supreme Kai (Mini), who have been turned small in a conspiracy!

A great adventure with Goku (Mini) and company who have been turned small... Stay tuned for a Dragon Ball world no one has ever seen before!

See the new trailer here

https://youtu.be/dOWUh9Ja4oM

The Dragon Ball DAIMA Official Site is live!

The official site has gone live alongside the unveiling of the main visual and new trailer! Come check out the latest updates on the site.

Official site URL: https://dragonballdaima.com/

The Dragon Ball DAIMA Official X is Start!

Official X：https://twitter.com/DB_super2015

@DB_super2015

About DRAGON BALL

The Dragon Ball phenomenon began in 1984 when Japan’s well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha’s “Weekly Shonen Jump” – becoming a top ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga’s popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting. And with Dragon Ball’s ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games, and merchandising.

Dragon Ball’s popularity kept its momentum, and in 2013, the release of its serial movies was restarted for the first time in 17 years to much acclaim. Then in 2015, the series “Dragon Ball Super” by the author Akira Toriyama began to air. In 2022, the movie “Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO” was released, earning not only the number 1 spot at the Japanese box office in its first weekend, but also number 1 at the worldwide box office in its first week. In October 2024, on the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball’s serialization, the new series “Dragon Ball DAIMA” will finally begin and make its mark in the history of Dragon Ball!

Title Overview

Title:

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Staff:

Original work, Story & Character Design: Akira Toriyama

Series Director: Yoshitaka Yashima, Aya Komaki

Animation Character Design: Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru

Series Composition & Scenario: Yuko Kakihara

Other Information

Dragon Ball Official Site: en.dragon-ball-official.com

Dragon Ball Official X Account: @DB_official_en

©BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION