Global Hard Surface Flooring Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The hard surface flooring market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $38.24 billion in 2023 to $40.54 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to urbanization, population growth, housing market expansion, economic development, and lifestyle changes.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The hard surface flooring market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $49.66 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.2%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to sustainable building practices, demand for luxury and customized flooring, increased residential and commercial construction, growth in the real estate market, and renovation and remodeling activities.

Growth Driver Of The Hard Surface Flooring Market

The increasing construction activities are expected to propel the growth of the hard surface flooring market going forward. Construction activities refer to a process concerned with the act or process of building, how something is built, and the finished construction or installation. Hard-surface flooring is a long-lasting, dependable, and simple-to-maintain building material. Hard-surface flooring serves practical and decorative purposes in buildings, making it a popular option for commercial and residential areas. These benefits include ease of maintenance, functionality, customization, and long-lastingness.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the hard surface flooring market include Mohawk Industries Inc., Shaw Industries Group Inc., Tarkett S.A., Beaulieu International Group, Dal-Tile International Inc., Forbo Holding AG, Interface Inc.

Major companies operating in the hard surface flooring market are focused on developing innovative solutions to sustain their position in the market. Innovative hard surface flooring market by meeting evolving consumer preferences, enhancing performance, and promoting sustainability in flooring materials.

Segments:

1) By Material Type: Vinyl Flooring, Vinyl Sheet, Vinyl Composition Tile, Rubber Flooring, Cork Flooring, Asphalt Flooring, Linoleum Flooring, Other Materials

2) By Surface Type: Seamless Flooring, Wood Flooring, Laminate Flooring

3) By Installation Type: Glue-Down, Floating, Nail Or Staple, Click-Lock

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Other Distribution Channels

5) By Application: Residential Buildings, Nonresidential Buildings, Transportation

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the hard surface flooring market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the hard surface flooring market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Hard Surface Flooring Market Definition

Hard surface flooring is flooring that is long-lasting, non-porous, and wear-resistant and comprises materials like hardwood, laminate, tile, vinyl, and concrete to provide a solid and durable surface for residential and commercial areas. It offers a stable and easy-to-clean choice for a range of indoor locations.

Hard Surface Flooring Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Hard Surface Flooring Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on hard surface flooring market size, hard surface flooring market drivers and trends, hard surface flooring market major players, hard surface flooring competitors' revenues, hard surface flooring market positioning, and hard surface flooring market growth across geographies. The hard surface flooring market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

