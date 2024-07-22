Hontiveros: Equality should be in SONA - Solons, Celebs

Equality should be in SONA - Solons, Celebs

Manila, Philippines - During President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SONA), a growing coalition of legislators and celebrities proudly donned rainbow pins, signaling their unwavering support for the inclusion of the SOGIE Equality Bill in the national agenda.

Senator Risa Hontiveros stood out with her rainbow pin and an elegant piña fabric baro't saya designed by Joel Acebuche.

"Ipasa na natin ang panukalang para sa pagkakapantay-pantay. I am one with the LGBTIQ+ Community and their families in calling for the passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill. Equality and Non-Discrimination should be part of the national agenda," Hontiveros declared.

Prominent figures such as comedian John Lapus and weatherman Ariel Rojas also made their support known on social media, sharing photos of themselves wearing the rainbow pin.

"Ang diskriminasyon ay hadlang sa pag-unlad. Ang bawat Pilipino, anuman ang kasarian, dapat malayang nakakapag-ambag sa lipunan. Kasama ako sa panawagang ipasa ang SOGIE Equality Bill. Dahil mas Happy ang Family 'pag may Equality!" expressed Lapus and Rojas in their posts.

The campaign to advocate for equality and non-discrimination gained significant momentum leading up to and during the SONA 2024, with many more supporters joining the cause.