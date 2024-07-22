Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,292 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,336 in the last 365 days.

Hontiveros: Equality should be in SONA - Solons, Celebs

PHILIPPINES, July 22 - Press Release
July 23, 2024

Equality should be in SONA - Solons, Celebs

Manila, Philippines - During President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s State of the Nation Address (SONA), a growing coalition of legislators and celebrities proudly donned rainbow pins, signaling their unwavering support for the inclusion of the SOGIE Equality Bill in the national agenda.

Senator Risa Hontiveros stood out with her rainbow pin and an elegant piña fabric baro't saya designed by Joel Acebuche.

"Ipasa na natin ang panukalang para sa pagkakapantay-pantay. I am one with the LGBTIQ+ Community and their families in calling for the passage of the SOGIE Equality Bill. Equality and Non-Discrimination should be part of the national agenda," Hontiveros declared.

Prominent figures such as comedian John Lapus and weatherman Ariel Rojas also made their support known on social media, sharing photos of themselves wearing the rainbow pin.

"Ang diskriminasyon ay hadlang sa pag-unlad. Ang bawat Pilipino, anuman ang kasarian, dapat malayang nakakapag-ambag sa lipunan. Kasama ako sa panawagang ipasa ang SOGIE Equality Bill. Dahil mas Happy ang Family 'pag may Equality!" expressed Lapus and Rojas in their posts.

The campaign to advocate for equality and non-discrimination gained significant momentum leading up to and during the SONA 2024, with many more supporters joining the cause.

You just read:

Hontiveros: Equality should be in SONA - Solons, Celebs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more