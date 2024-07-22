PHILIPPINES, July 22 - Press Release

July 23, 2024 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON THE PRESIDENT'S STAND BANNING POGOs I thank the President for heeding the call of our people to ban all POGO operations in the country. This is a victory for all peace-loving Filipinos. With the imposition of the ban, the country is now better positioned to achieve stronger, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth moving forward. I join the call of the President on the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. as well as other concerned agencies including the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Immigration, and Department of Labor and Employment to facilitate closer coordination for an orderly and peaceful conclusion of POGO operations in the country. I want to assure Filipino workers who will be adversely affected by the ban that I will personally ensure that they receive the appropriate support to tide them over. Sisiguraduhin natin na magiging maayos ang kalagayan ng ating mga kababayan na maaapektuhan ng POGO ban.