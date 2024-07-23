Internet celebrity city Harbin creates a riverside performance to attract tourists

HARBIN, China, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, in the Sun Island Scenic Area of Harbin, the "Encounter Harbin" immersive riverside performance, which was planned by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province, was launched for the audience. This is a major summer event for Harbin, a city that became an internet sensation in January for its ice and snow tourism.



From the ancestors who settled by the water and thrived through generations, to the Jin Dynasty's development of a splendid northern civilization, and then to the "Paris of the East" creating a blend of Chinese and Western cultures. The audience followed chapters such as "Splendid Prosperity," "Passionate Loyalty," "On Sun Island," and "Reunion in Harbin," immersing themselves in the historical changes of the city.

The 60-minute performance integrates drama, song and dance, acrobatics, and water performances, combined with technological means such as water curtain movies, fire shows, music-controlled fountains, laser performances, and drone performances, achieving an organic integration of people, sound, light, water, electricity, shadow, and scenery, presenting a series of dazzling paintings. The performance, created by a heavyweight team, aims to showcase the charm of Harbin as a historical and cultural city, a city of heroes, music, and ice and snow, in a form that the audience enjoys.

"How enchanting the beautiful Sun Island is, with fishing rods and camping tents, we come to Sun Island..." When the song "On Sun Island" rings out, the audience hums together, infected by the city's romantic vitality and warm and generous spirit.

Combining creativity with technology, culture with passion, Harbin is not only about ice and snow but also about the cool and pleasant summer and full of sincerity and endless creativity. This summer, Harbin will revolve around themes such as summer retreat, music, beer, and performances, integrating rivers, wetlands, green landscapes with cultural elements, to provide visitors with a better travel experience.

In recent years, Harbin City, Heilongjiang Province, has made efforts in multiple dimensions such as city image shaping, tourism facility construction, and promotion of characteristic culture, fully exploring the regional cultural characteristics, creating a personalized city IP, reflecting the surging vitality of China's cultural tourism industry.

