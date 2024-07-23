Incora Secures $60M+ in New Business Wins

With Recent Announcement of Major Contract Renewals, Company is Well Positioned for Future Growth

FORT WORTH, Texas, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incora, (collectively, “Incora” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of innovative supply chain management solutions, announced that it has secured more than $60 million of annualized new business. The new business wins are in key growth segments of maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services and in the Asia-Pacific region. The Company has a strong track record of winning new business with both new and existing customers across all its geographies due to its wide range of products and services and excellent support levels with existing customers.



David Coleal, Chief Executive Officer, stated, “Over the last several months, we have made substantial enhancements to the business, positioning us to build and grow well into the future. The partnership from our financial stakeholders—current and future—will support this growth and enable us to continue providing an unmatched value proposition to customers.”

Incora maintains more than $1 billion in world-class inventory position to support its global customer base’s forecasted growth. The Company also recently expanded its global footprint with new facilities in Sacramento, California and Bangalore, India. The new sites will provide increased product delivery and coverage across their respective regions to meet customer demand. The expanded footprint also provides customers with more locally-placed supply chain management services to better serve their regional and global needs.

The Company continues to see major growth in recent months across its global customer base in commercial and defense sectors, specifically in the aircraft engine MRO segment. Incora continues to focus on strengthening and adapting its value proposition to industry needs, thereby providing unparalleled support across the supply chain for its customers.

About Incora

Incora is the trade name for the group of companies formed by Wesco Aircraft and Pattonair, a leading provider of comprehensive supply chain management services to the global aerospace and other industries. Beginning with a strong foundation in aerospace and defense, Incora also utilizes its supply chain expertise to serve industrial manufacturing, marine, pharmaceutical and beyond. Incora incorporates itself into customers' businesses, managing all aspects of supply chain from procurement and inventory management to logistics and on-site customer services. The company is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, with a global footprint that includes 68 locations in 17 countries and more than 3,800 employees. For more information, please visit incora.com.

