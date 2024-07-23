Comer Applauds Passage of the GOOD Act, Legislation to Increase Accessibility of Agency Regulatory Guidance

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) today applauded passage of H.R. 890, the Guidance Out of Darkness (GOOD) Act, a bill requiring agencies to publish regulatory guidance. The bill seeks to improve transparency for the American public and small businesses seeking information to understand how agencies interpret the laws they must comply with.

“Unfortunately, agency guidance documents are difficult to find, leaving Americans and small businesses guessing, and oftentimes struggling, to comply with the law. The Guidance Out of Darkness Act rights this wrong by requiring federal agencies to be transparent about interpretations of the law through publishing guidance in an easily accessible, online location. Laws should not be implemented based on guidance that’s kept in the dark,” said Chairman Comer.

Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has introduced S.791, the Senate companion. Original cosponsors of the bill are Representatives Andy Biggs (R-Ariz.), Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.), Russel Fry (R-S.C.), Clay Higgins (R-La.), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.), Gary Palmer (R-Ala.), Scott Perry (R-Pa.), and Pete Sessions (R-Texas).

Read the bill text HERE.

READ MORE: Comer Introduces Legislation to Shine the Light on Regulatory Guidance