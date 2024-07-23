Comer, Raskin Call for Secret Service Director Cheatle’s Resignation

WASHINGTON—House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) and House Committee on Oversight and Accountability Ranking Member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) today sent a joint letter to United States Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle calling for her resignation after her complete inability to explain the historic security failures under her leadership in preventing the attempted assassination of President Trump, the killing of an innocent victim, and multiple injuries on July 13, 2024.

“On July 13, 2024, the United States Secret Service under your leadership failed to protect former President Donald Trump from an assassination attempt that took the life of Corey Comperatore and seriously injured at least two other people,” the lawmakers wrote.

“Today, you failed to provide answers to basic questions regarding that stunning operational failure and to reassure the American people that the Secret Service has learned its lessons and begun to correct its systemic blunders and failures. […] We call on you to resign as Director as a first step to allowing new leadership to swiftly address this crisis and rebuild the trust of a truly concerned Congress and the American people,” the lawmakers continued.

At a House Committee on Oversight and Accountability hearing today, Director Cheatle failed to provide transparency to the American people and answer basic questions about how the agency failed President Trump and the victims.

The letter to Director Cheatle can be found here.

