HMN Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Results

Second Quarter Summary



Net income of $1.0 million, down $0.4 million, from $1.4 million for second quarter of 2023

Diluted earnings per share of $0.22, down $0.10, from $0.32 for second quarter of 2023

Net interest income of $7.5 million, down $0.2 million, from $7.7 million for second quarter of 2023

Gain on sales of loans of $0.6 million, up $0.3 million, from $0.3 million for second quarter of 2023

Net interest margin of 2.70%, down 20 basis points, from 2.90% for second quarter of 2023

Goodwill impairment of $0.8 million was recorded in the second quarter of 2024

As previously announced, on May 14, 2024, we entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger to which Alerus Financial Corporation (Nasdaq:ALRS) will acquire HMN Financial, Inc. in an all-stock merger. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of required regulatory and stockholder approvals.

Merger related expenses of $0.5 million were recorded in the second quarter of 2024



Year to Date Summary

Net income of $2.3 million, down $0.8 million, from $3.1 million for first six months of 2023

Diluted earnings per share of $0.52, down $0.18, from $0.70 for first six months of 2023

Net interest income of $14.7 million, down $1.1 million from $15.8 million for first six months of 2023

Gain on sales of loans of $0.9 million, up $0.3 million, from $0.6 million for first six months of 2023

Net interest margin of 2.67%, down 33 basis points, from 3.00% for first six months of 2023



Net Income Summary Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 970 1,421 $ 2,288 3,055 Diluted earnings per share 0.22 0.32 0.52 0.70 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.34 % 0.52 % 0.40 % 0.56 % Return on average equity (annualized) 3.18 % 4.81 % 3.77 % 5.22 % Book value per share $ 24.71 22.76 $ 24.71 22.76





Amounts Excluding Merger Related Expenses (1) Three months ended Six months ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2024 Adjusted net income $ 1,334 $ 2,652 Adjusted diluted earnings per share 0.30 0.61 Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) 0.47 % 0.46 % Adjusted return on average equity (annualized) 4.37 % 4.37 % Adjusted book value per share $ 24.79 $ 24.79

(1) Amounts excluding merger related expenses for net income, diluted earnings per share, return on average assets, return on average equity, and book value per share are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see Item VIII. in the Selected Consolidated Information for disclosure and reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures.

ROCHESTER, Minn., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMN Financial, Inc. (HMN or the Company) (Nasdaq:HMNF), the $1.1 billion holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), today reported net income of $1.0 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.4 million compared to net income of $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2024 was $0.22, a decrease of $0.10 from diluted earnings per share of $0.32 for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $0.8 million increase in other expenses due to a goodwill impairment that was recorded, a $0.5 million increase in professionals services due to merger related expenses, and a $0.2 million decrease in net interest income because of a decline in the net interest margin as a result of funding costs increasing faster than the yields on interest earning assets. These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in the provision for credit losses due primarily to perceived improvements in the forecasted economic environment, a $0.3 million increase in the gain on sales of loans due to an increase in the amount of originated loans that were sold, and a $0.2 million reduction in income tax expense between the periods as a result of the reduced pretax income.

President’s Statement

“Maintaining our net interest margin continues to be a challenge in the current interest rate environment as our funding costs continue to increase at a faster rate than the yields earned on our earning assets,” said Bradley Krehbiel, President and Chief Executive Officer of HMN. “We are, however, encouraged by the increase in our net interest margin from the prior quarter and will continue to focus our effort on increasing our net interest margin further by expanding our core customer deposit relationships.”

Second Quarter Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.2 million, or 3.1%, compared to $7.7 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest income was $12.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.1 million, or 19.8%, from $10.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest income increased primarily because of the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods and also because of the $47.3 million increase in the average interest-earning assets. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.54% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 60 basis points from 3.94% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the average yield is primarily related to the increase in market interest rates as a result of the 3.75% increase in the prime interest rate over the past two years.

Interest expense was $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $2.3 million, or 83.7%, compared to $2.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Interest expense increased primarily because of the increase in the average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities between the periods. Interest expense also increased because of the $40.8 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 2.01% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 88 basis points from 1.13% for the second quarter of 2023. The increase in the average rate paid is primarily related to the change in the types of funding sources as more brokered deposits and certificates of deposits were used as funding sources in the second quarter of 2024 than were used in the second quarter of 2023. These funding sources generally have higher interest rates than traditional checking and money market accounts. The increase in market interest rates as a result of the 3.75% increase in the federal funds rate over the past two years also contributed to the higher funding costs in the second quarter of 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the second quarter of 2024 was 2.70%, a decrease of 20 basis points, compared to 2.90% for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily because the increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits exceeded the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods.

A summary of the Company’s net interest margin for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 is as follows:

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 221,664 1,031 1.87 % $ 259,187 800 1.24 % Loans held for sale 2,944 50 6.87 1,872 29 6.24 Single family loans, net 265,291 2,958 4.48 225,065 2,195 3.91 Commercial loans, net 551,691 7,379 5.38 527,900 6,663 5.06 Consumer loans, net 41,246 717 6.99 47,518 732 6.18 Other 32,668 445 5.47 6,661 78 4.70 Total interest-earning assets 1,115,504 12,580 4.54 1,068,203 10,497 3.94 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts 143,572 300 0.84 169,870 253 0.60 Savings accounts 104,100 28 0.11 115,658 28 0.10 Money market accounts 279,382 1,707 2.46 267,075 1,049 1.58 Retail certificate accounts 153,871 1,626 4.25 89,436 474 2.13 Wholesale certificate accounts 111,061 1,409 5.10 62,978 745 4.74 Customer escrows 0 0 0.00 4,737 23 2.00 Advances and other borrowings 1,266 18 5.63 14,419 197 5.48 Total interest-bearing liabilities 793,252 724,173 Non-interest checking 224,385 252,008 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 2,397 3,043 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,020,034 5,088 2.01 $ 979,224 2,769 1.13 Net interest income $ 7,492 $ 7,728 Net interest rate spread 2.53 % 2.81 % Net interest margin 2.70 % 2.90 % For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 (Dollars in thousands) Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Average

Outstanding

Balance Interest

Earned/

Paid Yield/

Rate Interest-earning assets: Securities available for sale $ 225,783 1,954 1.74 % $ 263,909 1,595 1.22 % Loans held for sale 2,398 79 6.62 1,546 47 6.16 Single family loans, net 265,041 5,835 4.43 216,643 4,146 3.86 Commercial loans, net 546,419 14,450 5.32 525,425 13,036 5.00 Consumer loans, net 41,374 1,426 6.93 46,655 1,393 6.02 Other 30,673 835 5.47 8,726 193 4.46 Total interest-earning assets 1,111,688 24,579 4.45 1,062,904 20,410 3.87 Interest-bearing liabilities: Checking accounts 144,210 606 0.84 165,811 441 0.54 Savings accounts 105,206 56 0.11 118,185 54 0.09 Money market accounts 275,698 3,288 2.40 262,944 1,704 1.31 Retail certificate accounts 144,032 2,975 4.15 82,725 697 1.70 Wholesale certificate accounts 113,742 2,885 5.10 62,018 1,456 4.73 Customer escrows 0 0 0.00 5,560 55 2.00 Advances and other borrowings 748 21 5.64 7,856 212 5.44 Total interest-bearing liabilities 783,636 705,099 Non-interest checking 231,357 266,989 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 2,648 2,735 Total interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits $ 1,017,641 9,831 1.94 $ 974,823 4,619 0.96 Net interest income $ 14,748 $ 15,791 Net interest rate spread 2.51 % 2.91 % Net interest margin 2.67 % 3.00 %



Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was ($0.3) million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.6 million compared to $0.3 million for the second quarter of 2023. The provision for credit losses decreased as a result of the reduction in the required qualitative reserves due primarily to perceived improvements in the forecasted economic conditions. These reductions were partially offset by an increase in the provision as a result of an increase in the allowance for credit losses attributable to loan growth.

The allowance for credit losses is measured on a collective (pool) basis when similar risk characteristics exist. Loans that do not share risk characteristics are evaluated on an individual basis. Loans evaluated individually are not included in the collective evaluations. The collective reserve amount is assessed based on the size and risk characteristics of the various portfolio segments, past loss history, and other adjustments determined to have a potential impact on future credit losses.

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for credit losses for the second quarters of 2024 and 2023 is summarized as follows:

Three months ended June 30 (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Balance at March 31, $ 11,586 11,342 Provision (307 ) 200 Charge offs: Consumer (8 ) (27 ) Commercial business (9 ) 0 Recoveries 30 2 Balance at June 30, $ 11,292 11,517 Allocated to: Collective allowance $ 10,884 11,345 Individual allowance 408 172 $ 11,292 11,517



The following table presents the components of the provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2024 and 2023.

Three months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023



Provision for credit losses on: Loans $ (307 ) 200 Unfunded commitments 1 56 Total $ (306 ) 256



The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the two most recently completed quarters.

June 30, March 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 Non-performing loans: Single family $ 590 $ 742 Commercial real estate 1,025 462 Consumer 320 334 Commercial business 1,255 1,262 Total non-performing assets $ 3,190 $ 2,800 Total as a percentage of total assets 0.29 % 0.24 % Total as a percentage of total loans receivable 0.36 % 0.32 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 353.92 % 413.78 % Delinquency data: Delinquencies (1) 30+ days $ 3,198 $ 1,632 90+ days 0 0 Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1) 30+ days 0.36 % 0.19 % 90+ days 0.00 % 0.00 % (1) Excludes non-accrual loans.



Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $2.2 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $0.2 million, or 12.0%, from $2.0 million for the second quarter of 2023. Gain on sales of loans increased $0.3 million between the periods because of an increase in single family loan sales due primarily to an increase in the amount of originated mortgage loans that were sold. Other non-interest income increased slightly due primarily to an increase in the revenue earned on the sales of uninsured investment products between the periods. Fees and service charges decreased $0.1 million between the periods due primarily to a decrease in overdraft fees collected as a result of changes to the Company’s overdraft policy that were implemented in the first quarter of 2024. Loan servicing fees decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in the aggregate balances of commercial loans that were being serviced for others as more serviced loans were paid off than were added to the servicing portfolio during the period.

Non-interest expense was $8.7 million for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of $1.2 million, or 16.2%, from $7.5 million for the second quarter of 2023. Other non-interest expense increased $0.8 million primarily because there was an impairment of goodwill that was recorded during the quarter. Professional services increased $0.5 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal, accounting, and other professional services expenses related to the pending merger. The Company expects to incur additional merger related costs through the closing of the pending merger with Alerus. Data processing expense increased slightly due to an increase in debit card processing expenses between the periods. These increases were partially offset by a slight decrease in compensation and benefits expense primarily because of a decrease in the number of employees between the periods. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased slightly between the periods due primarily to a decrease in building expenses.

Income tax expense was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, a decrease of $0.2 million from $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2023. The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the second quarter of 2024 was 0.34%, compared to 0.52% for the second quarter of 2023. Return on average equity (annualized) was 3.18% for the second quarter of 2024, compared to 4.81% for the same period in 2023. Book value per common share at June 30, 2024 was $24.71, compared to $22.76 at June 30, 2023.

Six-Month Period Results

Net Income

Net income was $2.3 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.8 million, or 25.1%, compared to net income of $3.1 million for the six-month period ended June 30, 2023. Diluted earnings per share for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 was $0.52, a decrease of $0.18 per share compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the same period in 2023. The decrease in net income between the periods was primarily because of a $0.8 million increase in other expenses due to an impairment of goodwill that was recorded, a $0.5 million increase in professional services due to merger related expenses, and a $1.1 million decrease in net interest income because of a decline in the net interest margin as a result of funding costs increasing faster than the yields on interest earning assets. These decreases in net income were partially offset by a $0.7 million decrease in the provision for credit losses due primarily to perceived improvements in the forecasted economic environment, a $0.3 million increase in the gain on sales of loans due to an increase in the amount of loans that were sold, and a $0.3 million reduction in income tax expense between the periods as a result of the reduced pretax income.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $14.7 million for the first six months of 2024, a decrease of $1.1 million, or 6.6%, compared to $15.8 million for the same period of 2023. Interest income was $24.6 million for the first six months of 2024, an increase of $4.2 million, or 20.4%, from $20.4 million for the first six months of 2023. Interest income increased primarily because of the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods and also because of the $48.8 million increase in the average interest-earning assets. The average yield earned on interest-earning assets was 4.45% for the first six months of 2024, an increase of 58 basis points from 3.87% for the same period of 2023. The increase in the average yield is primarily related to the increase in market interest rates as a result of the 3.75% increase in the prime interest rate over the past two years.

Interest expense was $9.8 million for the first six months of 2024, an increase of $5.2 million, or 112.8%, compared to $4.6 million for the same period of 2023. Interest expense increased primarily because of the increase in the average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities between the periods. Interest expense also increased because of the $42.8 million increase in the average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits between the periods. The average interest rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits was 1.94% for the first six months of 2024, an increase of 98 basis points from 0.96% for the first six months of 2023. The increase in the average rate paid is primarily related to the change in the types of funding sources as more brokered deposits and certificates of deposits were used as funding sources in the first six months of 2024 than were used in the same period of 2023. These funding sources generally have higher interest rates than traditional checking and money market accounts. The increase in market interest rates as a result of the 3.75% increase in the federal funds rate over the past two years also contributed to the higher funding costs in the first six months of 2024 when compared to the same period in 2023. Net interest margin (net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets) for the first six months of 2024 was 2.67%, a decrease of 33 basis points, compared to 3.00% for the first six months of 2023. The decrease in the net interest margin is primarily because the increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits exceeded the increase in the average yield earned on interest-earning assets between the periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was ($0.5) million in the first six months of 2024, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to $0.2 million for the first six months of 2023. The provision for credit losses decreased as a result of the reduction in the required qualitative reserves due primarily to perceived improvements in the forecasted economic conditions. These reductions were partially offset by an increase in the provision as a result of an increase in the allowance for credit losses attributable to loan growth.

The allowance for credit losses is measured on a collective (pool) basis when similar risk characteristics exist. Loans that do not share risk characteristics are evaluated on an individual basis. Loans evaluated individually are not included in the collective evaluations. The collective reserve amount is assessed based on the size and risk characteristics of the various portfolio segments, past loss history, and other adjustments determined to have a potential impact on future credit losses.

A reconciliation of the Company’s allowance for credit losses for the six-month periods ending June 30, 2024 and 2023 is summarized as follows:

Six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Balance at January 1, $ 11,824 10,277 Adoption of Accounting Standard Update (ASU) 2016-13 0 1,070 Provision (515 ) 168 Charge offs: Single family (30 ) 0 Consumer (8 ) (27 ) Commercial business (9 ) 0 Recoveries 30 29 Balance at June 30, $ 11,292 11,517



On January 1, 2023, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments. The transition to this ASU resulted in a cumulative-effect adjustment to the allowance for credit losses of $1.1 million, an increase in deferred tax assets of $0.3 million, and a decrease to retained earnings of $0.8 million as of the adoption date. In addition, a liability of $0.1 million was established for projected future losses on unfunded commitments on outstanding lines of credit upon adoption. The projected liability for unfunded commitments did not change during the first six months of 2024 and increased $80,000 in the first six months of 2023. The respective provisions for credit losses reflects these changes.

The following table presents the components of the provision for credit losses for the six month periods ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

Six months ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Provision for credit losses on: Loans $ (515 ) 168 Unfunded commitments 0 80 Total $ (515 ) 248



The following table summarizes the amounts and categories of non-performing assets in the Bank’s portfolio and loan delinquency information as of the end of the most recently completed quarter and December 31, 2023.

June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 Non-performing loans: Single family $ 590 $ 762 Commercial real estate 1,025 493 Consumer 320 376 Commercial business 1,255 2,187 Total non-performing assets $ 3,190 $ 3,818 Total as a percentage of total assets 0.29 % 0.34 % Total as a percentage of total loans receivable 0.36 % 0.44 % Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 353.92 % 309.69 % Delinquency data: Delinquencies (1) 30+ days $ 3,198 $ 715 90+ days 0 0 Delinquencies as a percentage of loan portfolio (1) 30+ days 0.36 % 0.08 % 90+ days 0.00 % 0.00 % (1) Excludes non-accrual loans.



Non-Interest Income and Expense

Non-interest income was $4.1 million for the first six months of 2024, an increase of $0.2 million, or 5.5%, from $3.9 million for the first six months of 2023. Gain on sales of loans increased $0.3 million between the periods because of an increase in single family loan sales due primarily to an increase in the amount of originated mortgage loans that were sold. Other non-interest income increased $0.1 million due primarily to an increase in the revenue earned on the sales of uninsured investment products between the periods. These increases in net income were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in fees and service charges between the periods due primarily to a decrease in overdraft fees collected as a result of changes to the Company’s overdraft policy that were implemented in the first quarter of 2024. Loan servicing fees decreased slightly between the periods due to a decrease in the aggregate balances of commercial loans that were being serviced for others as more serviced loans were paid off than were added to the servicing portfolio during the period.

Non-interest expense was $16.2 million for the first six months of 2024, an increase of $1.0 million, or 7.0%, from $15.2 million for the first six months of 2023. Other non-interest expense increased $0.7 million primarily because a goodwill impairment was recorded in the second quarter. Professional services increased $0.5 million between the periods primarily because of an increase in legal, accounting, and other professional services expenses related to the pending merger. The Company expects to incur additional merger related costs through the closing of the pending merger with Alerus. Data processing expense increased $0.1 million due to an increase in debit card processing expenses between the periods. These increases were partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in compensation and benefits expense primarily because of decrease in the number of employees between the periods. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $0.1 million between the periods due primarily to a decrease in building expenses.

Income tax expense was $0.9 million for the first six months of 2024, a decrease of $0.3 million from $1.2 million for the first six months of 2023. The decrease in income tax expense between the periods is primarily the result of a decrease in pre-tax income.

Return on Assets and Equity

Return on average assets (annualized) for the first six months of 2024 was 0.40%, compared to 0.56% for the first six months of 2023. Return on average equity (annualized) was 3.77% for the first six months of 2024, compared to 5.22% for the same period in 2023. Book value per common share at June 30, 2024 was $24.71, compared to $22.76 at June 30, 2023.

General Information

HMN Financial, Inc. and the Bank are headquartered in Rochester, Minnesota. Home Federal Savings Bank operates twelve full service offices in Minnesota located in Albert Lea, Austin, Eagan, Kasson, La Crescent, Owatonna, Rochester (4), Spring Valley and Winona, one full service office in Marshalltown, Iowa, and one full service office in Pewaukee, Wisconsin. The Bank also operates a loan origination office located in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, to supplement our consolidated financial statements, the Company presents adjusted total noninterest expense, adjusted total income tax expense, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average stockholders’ equity and adjusted book value per share to reflect the impact of expenses incurred in connection with the aforementioned Plan of Merger. These measures are not in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAP) and accordingly reconciliations of these items to these items determined in accordance with GAAP are included in the “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Results” table at the end of this press release.

(Three pages of selected consolidated financial information are included with this release.)

HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, (Dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 (unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 13,663 11,151 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related securities (amortized cost $161,951 and $179,366) 144,991 161,414 Other marketable securities (amortized cost $54,330 and $54,112) 54,031 53,680 Total securities available for sale 199,022 215,094 Loans held for sale 2,861 1,006 Loans receivable, net 864,698 845,692 Accrued interest receivable 3,982 3,553 Mortgage servicing rights, net 2,643 2,709 Premises and equipment, net 15,623 15,995 Goodwill 0 802 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,967 3,962 Deferred tax asset, net 7,088 7,171 Total assets $ 1,113,547 1,107,135 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Deposits $ 983,244 976,793 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and Federal Reserve borrowings 10,800 13,200 Accrued interest payable 3,903 2,399 Customer escrows 1,993 2,246 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 3,264 4,790 Total liabilities 1,003,204 999,428 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Serial-preferred stock ($.01 par value): authorized 500,000 shares; issued 0 0 0 Common stock ($.01 par value): authorized 16,000,000 shares; issued 9,128,662 outstanding 4,464,952 and 4,457,905 91 91 Additional paid-in capital 41,280 41,235 Retained earnings, subject to certain restrictions 143,782 142,278 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,367 ) (13,191 ) Unearned employee stock ownership plan shares (772 ) (870 ) Treasury stock, at cost 4,663,710 and 4,670,757 shares (61,671 ) (61,836 ) Total stockholders’ equity 110,343 107,707 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,113,547 1,107,135





HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income: Loans receivable $ 11,104 9,619 21,790 18,622 Securities available for sale: Mortgage-backed and related 473 600 987 1,252 Other marketable 558 200 967 343 Other 445 78 835 193 Total interest income 12,580 10,497 24,579 20,410 Interest expense: Deposits 5,070 2,549 9,810 4,352 Customer escrows 0 23 0 55 Advances and other borrowings 18 197 21 212 Total interest expense 5,088 2,769 9,831 4,619 Net interest income 7,492 7,728 14,748 15,791 Provision for credit losses (306 ) 256 (515 ) 248 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 7,798 7,472 15,263 15,543 Non-interest income: Fees and service charges 764 831 1,496 1,638 Loan servicing fees 386 391 774 791 Gain on sales of loans 633 334 927 629 Other 427 418 920 844 Total non-interest income 2,210 1,974 4,117 3,902 Non-interest expense: Compensation and benefits 4,420 4,459 9,117 9,264 Occupancy and equipment 880 914 1,732 1,864 Data processing 579 545 1,114 1,050 Professional services 750 292 1,071 529 Other 2,036 1,247 3,182 2,443 Total non-interest expense 8,665 7,457 16,216 15,150 Income before income tax expense 1,343 1,989 3,164 4,295 Income tax expense 373 568 876 1,240 Net income 970 1,421 2,288 3,055 Other comprehensive income, net of tax 832 705 824 2,951 Comprehensive income available to common stockholders $ 1,802 2,126 3,112 6,006 Basic earnings per share $ 0.22 0.33 0.53 0.70 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22 0.32 0.52 0.70







HMN FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA: Three Months Ended

June 30,

Six Months Ended

June 30,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) I. OPERATING DATA: 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest income $ 12,580 10,497 24,579 20,410 Interest expense 5,088 2,769 9,831 4,619 Net interest income 7,492 7,728 14,748 15,791 II. AVERAGE BALANCES: Assets (1) 1,151,730 1,105,130 1,147,967 1,099,675 Loans receivable, net 858,228 800,483 852,834 788,723 Securities available for sale (1) 221,664 259,187 225,783 263,909 Interest-earning assets (1) 1,115,504 1,068,203 1,111,688 1,062,904 Interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits 1,020,034 979,224 1,017,641 974,823 Equity (1) 122,786 118,568 122,139 118,021 III. PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (1) Return on average assets (annualized) 0.34 % 0.52 % 0.40 % 0.56 % Interest rate spread information: Average during period 2.53 2.81 2.51 2.91 End of period 2.60 2.78 2.60 2.78 Net interest margin 2.70 2.90 2.67 3.00 Ratio of operating expense to average total assets (annualized) 3.03 2.71 2.84 2.78 Return on average common equity (annualized) 3.18 4.81 3.77 5.22 Efficiency 89.31 76.86 85.96 76.93 June 30, December 31, June 30, 2024 2023 2023 IV. EMPLOYEE DATA: Number of full time equivalent employees 153 162 167 V. ASSET QUALITY: Total non-performing assets $ 3,190 3,818 1,751 Non-performing assets to total assets 0.29 % 0.34 % 0.16 % Non-performing loans to total loans receivable 0.36 0.44 0.18 Allowance for credit losses $ 11,292 11,824 11,517 Allowance for credit losses to total assets 1.01 % 1.07 % 1.04 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans receivable 1.29 1.38 1.37 Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 353.92 309.69 752.44 VI. BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE: Book value per common share $ 24.71 24.16 22.76 Six Months Ended

June 30,

2024 Year Ended

December 31,

2023 Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023 VII. CAPITAL RATIOS: Stockholders’ equity to total assets, at end of period 9.91 % 9.73 % 9.21 % Average stockholders’ equity to average assets (1) 10.64 10.65 10.73 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest bearing deposits (1) 109.24 109.00 109.04 Home Federal Savings Bank regulatory capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.94 11.54 11.36 Tier 1 capital leverage ratio 9.28 9.08 9.25 Tier 1 capital ratio 11.94 11.54 11.36 Risk-based capital 13.19 12.80 12.61 (1) Average balances were calculated based upon amortized cost without the market value impact of ASC 320.



This press release contains certain financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with GAAP. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitation as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the analysis of the Company’s results as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Our management uses this non-GAAP measure in its analysis of our performance because it believes this measure is material and will be used as a measure of our performance by investors.

VIII. RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES Three Months Ended June 30, 2024 Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 Total noninterest expense (GAAP) $ 8,665 $ 16,216 Less: merger-related expenses (500 ) (500 ) Adjusted total noninterest expense $ 8,165 $ 15,716 Income tax expense (GAAP) $ 373 $ 876 Plus: merger-related expenses 136 136 Adjusted total income tax expense $ 509 $ 1,012 Net income (GAAP) $ 970 $ 2,288 Plus: merger-related expenses 500 500 Less: related tax effect (136 ) (136 ) Adjusted net income $ 1,334 $ 2,652 Weighted average number of shares outstanding 4,378,816 4,374,430 adjusted for effect of dilutive securities Diluted earnings per shares (GAAP) $ 0.22 $ 0.52 Plus: effect of merger-related expenses 0.08 0.09 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.30 $ 0.61 Return on average assets 0.34 % 0.40 % Less: merger-related expenses 0.13 0.06 Adjusted return on average assets 0.47 % 0.46 % Return on average equity (GAAP) 3.18 % 3.77 % Plus: effect of merger-related expenses 1.19 0.60 Adjusted return on average shareholders’ equity 4.37 % 4.37 % Net outstanding common shares 4,464,952 4,464,952 Book value per share $ 24.71 $ 24.71 Plus: effect of merger-related expenses 0.08 0.08 Adjusted book value per share $ 24.79 $ 24.79





