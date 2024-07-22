Drivers warned to prepare for highway closures due to wildfires

CANADA, July 22 - Wildfire activity is increasing in the B.C. Interior and travel on some provincial highways is being affected.

As fire conditions can change quickly, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure advises drivers that provincial highways may close with limited notice.

Non-essential travel to and within fire-affected areas is discouraged to help avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes.

If people must travel on Interior highways adjacent to wildfires, drivers should ensure they are prepared for possible delays or closures. Travel with a full tank of gas, food, water and other emergency supplies.

For safety and to ensure firefighting efforts are not impeded, drivers should not stop along the highway but instead travel directly to their destinations.

Drivers are advised of the following closures as of July 22, 2024:

Highway 1 from nine kilometres south of Cache Creek to Spences Bridge

Emergency signage and traffic-control personnel will alert travellers to the closure. Commercial traffic is advised to detour using Coquihalla Highway 5 at Hope.

Westbound commercial and passenger vehicles can detour via Highway 97/1 at Cache Creek to Kamloops and Coquihalla Highway 5 or via Highway 97C to Merritt and then Coquihalla Highway 5.

Eastbound passenger traffic can detour on Highway 8 to Merritt. There is no commercial vehicle access on Highway 8.

Highway 6 from Silverton to 12 kilometres south of Silverton

Detour via Highways 31A/31/3A/6 with travellers being redirected at Highway 31A junction in New Denver and Highway 3A/6 junction west of Nelson. Travellers should be aware that Highway 31A is a narrow winding road with no cellular service.

Highway 26 at Wells, no detour available

For the most up-to-date wildfire information, visit: https://wildfiresituation.nrs.gov.bc.ca/map

Drivers are advised to visit www.DriveBC.ca for up-to-date information on highway and side road closures and for route planning.