Minuteman Security & Life Safety Acquires Secuni
ANDOVER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Minuteman Security & Life Safety, Inc. (“Minuteman”), a leading super-regional provider of integrated security, communication, and life safety systems, today announced that it has acquired systems integrator Secuni of Edison, NJ.
With the acquisition of Secuni, a well-established integrator with an experienced managed services team, Minuteman expands its coverage of the U.S. East Coast and its ability to service enterprise clients globally. The combined company’s engineers and field technicians now operate out of 24 office locations on the East Coast, and its Program Management Office supports national and global clients.
Secuni, formerly known as Dynamic Security, has been providing enterprise security technology solutions for more than 20 years under the leadership of General Manager Barton Kartoz and Vice President Victor Alexander. Secuni employs more than 60 professionals among five offices in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Florida. Bart, Victor, and the entire Secuni team will continue to grow the firm’s operations and support client relationships.
Minuteman CEO Joe Lynch said, "The Minuteman mission is to improve security and safety for our clients from Maine to Florida and beyond, and this acquisition helps us enormously. We're particularly excited to offer Secuni's Managed Services capabilities together with our Program Management service, so global security leaders can achieve a centrally-managed and consistently high level of security system performance for all their sites. Secuni also has a lot of talented young engineers, who have recently designed innovative custom safety & security solutions for industrial and pharmaceutical multinationals."
Secuni General Manager Barton Kartoz remarked, "This is such a natural combination. Both Minuteman and Secuni believe in empowering engineer-led teams to deliver client solutions that are built for long-term value. We will also now be able to directly support Secuni clients far beyond our core New Jersey territory, with added access to Minuteman's global Program Management team. We’re also excited to leverage Minuteman’s advanced kitting capabilities and innovative open-architecture license plate recognition system."
The combination was effective July 1, 2024.
About Minuteman
Minuteman Security & Life Safety, headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts and founded in 1988, is a leading provider of enterprise security and life safety technology solutions. Our services are utilized by a wide range of organizations throughout the United States. Our wide-ranging client base includes high technology, law enforcement, critical infrastructure, defense, mass transit, large retail, academic institutions, public safety agencies, and healthcare institutions with locations throughout North America.
https://www.minutemanst.com
About Secuni
Secuni is a technology integration firm that solves physical security problems, primarily for industrial and commercial firms, schools, and brand-centric organizations. Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Edison NJ, the company has five offices across the Eastern US. Secuni’s open-architecture focus and engineer-driven design/build approach has powered the company’s expansion among large global enterprises, heavy industrial firms, and schools.
https://secuni.com
