BCYF Announces New Center Director and Pool Manager

Boston Centers for Youth & Families (BCYF), the City’s largest youth and human service agency, announced Kathy Davis as the new BCYF Condon Community Center Director in South Boston and Andres Ramirez as the new BCYF Draper Pool Manager in West Roxbury.

“Leadership at BCYF plays a crucial role in nurturing our city’s kids, and creating fun safe spaces for families and older adults,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “Kathy brings a love for the South Boston community and years of valuable experience in city service. Andres is a familiar, friendly face in BCYF aquatics, and I know both of them will serve their communities well.”

“Kathy and Andres bring a wealth of experiences and skills to their sites,” said Marta E. Rivera, Commissioner of Boston Centers for Youth & Families. “Both have demonstrated a commitment to the neighborhoods and families they serve and will undoubtedly continue to be assets in their new roles at BCYF.”

Center Directors and Pool Managers supervise employees and volunteers, and develop, implement and monitor programs, operational policies and procedures within the community center or pool. They also oversee building management and security, prepare and administer budgets and handle other administrative functions. A key part of the job for Center Directors is working closely with the volunteer councils that support each of our centers with fundraising and program implementation.

Kathy Davis has been with BCYF for nearly 41 years. The past 34 years, she has been the Program Supervisor at the BCYF Tynan Community Center in South Boston. In that time, she's implemented numerous recreational and educational programs for children, youth and adults. Kathy has coached, mentored and guided hundreds of youth who have gone on to have families of their own and lead successful lives. Throughout the years, she has formed lifelong relationships with the youth of South Boston and their families. Kathy is excited to be able to take her many years of experience and begin a new position as Community Center Director, with the support of the dedicated Condon staff.

“After 41 years at BCYF Tynan, 34 as Program Supervisor, I am excited to take my many years of experience and transition to the BCYF Condon as Center Director,” said Kathy Davis, Center Director at BCYF Condon Community Center. “I am looking forward to being part of, and supporting, a dedicated staff who serve so many youth and families.”

Kathy has officially started in her role at BCYF Condon but will be located out of the Gavin School for the summer while Boston Public Schools completes infrastructure work to the building which houses the community center.

Andres Ramirez started at BCYF as a lifeguard at the BCYF Paris Street Pool in 2003. He went on to become Assistant Pool Manager at the BCYF Mason Pool where he has created and implemented a wide range of aquatic programs and offerings, building and sustaining a robust programming menu at that site. Born in Colombia, Andres grew up in Boston and attended East Boston High School where he swam competitively all four years. An aquatics professional for over two decades, Andres is excited to dive into his new role as Pool Manager for the BCYF Draper Pool and continue serving the residents of Boston.

"I am honored to be part of the BCYF family for the past 20 years,” said Andres Ramirez, Pool Manager at BCYF Draper Pool. “I am looking forward to expanding our aquatics programs for our West Roxbury neighbors."

The Draper Pool is under construction and expected to reopen in the fall. In the meantime, Andres will continue working at BCYF Mason Pool.

BCYF currently has additional vacancies. Visit the City of Boston Career Center for more information.

