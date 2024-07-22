Submit Release
Sunday at the Laundromat by Antoinette M. Weaver Delights Families Nationwide

I wanted to create a story that resonates with families and teaches children to be considerate of their surroundings and the people they meet.”
— Weaver
VINELAND , NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The recently released Sunday at the Laundromat by Antoinette M. Weaver has quickly become a beloved addition to family bookshelves. Since its publication, this heartwarming children's book has captivated young readers and their parents, spreading positivity and valuable life lessons with every page.

Antoinette M. Weaver's latest work offers a family-friendly story that underscores the importance of kindness, humility, and caring for others. "I wanted to create a story that resonates with families and teaches children to be considerate of their surroundings and the people they meet," says Weaver.

Sunday at the Laundromat has sparked meaningful conversations among parents, teachers, and caregivers about the importance of kindness and community. It is praised for its engaging narrative and charming illustrations, making it a valuable resource for fostering positive attitudes and behaviors in children.

Sunday at the Laundromat is now available for purchase on Amazon. To learn more about the book or to contact Antoinette M. Weaver, please email toniweaver32@yahoo.com

Antoinette Weaver
Sunday at the Laundromat
