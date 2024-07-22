Kornit Digital Sets Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date and Webcast

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital Ltd. (“Kornit” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: KRNT), a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionX and textile production technologies, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024 on Wednesday, August 7, prior to the market open.



The Company will host an earnings conference call and webcast reviewing these results and its operations on Wednesday, August 7th at 8:30 am ET. This conference call will be broadcast live and can be accessed by all interested parties through Kornit’s website, www.kornit.com, in the "Investors" section.

The dial-in information for the live call is:

Live Call: 1-800-717-1738 (US/Canada Toll-Free) International: 1-646-307-1865 or 972 3 384 8161 (Israeli Toll-Free) Conference ID: 71703

A replay of the call will be archived on the Company's website. Alternatively, the replay can be accessed via dial-in, available approximately three hours after the completion of the live call until 11:59 pm ET on August 21, 2024.

Replay: 1-844-512-2921 (US/Canada Toll-Free) International: 1-412-317-6671 Replay ID: 1171703

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashionx and textile production technologies. The Company is writing the operating system for fashion with end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, and an entire global ecosystem that manages workflows and fulfillment. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com.

