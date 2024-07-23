Submit Release
Luxury Travel Demand Soars

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent survey, Americans will travel - and spend - more this summer. In fact, one of this year’s top travel trends is premium travel, including major milestone trips , long-distance destinations, and record interest in cruising among those who have never cruised before.

“The desire for multi-destination vacations is on the rise, making cruises more popular than ever.” Said Andrea DeMarco, President of Regent Seven Seas Cruises. “They offer a hassle-free way to explore the world, eliminating the need to constantly pack and unpack between destinations.”

But not all cruises are made equal. Regent Seven Seas Cruises offers the Most Inclusive Luxury Experience, with all-suite, nearly all balcony ships and unlimited shore excursions, gourmet dining, fine wines and spirits, and more – all included in your fare. “We’re now unveiling 173 brand new ultra-luxury, all-inclusive sailings on The World’s Most Luxurious Fleet across 7 continents and visiting hundreds of destinations around the globe in 2026 and 2027.” Concludes DeMarco.

For more information, please visit https://www.RSSC.com.

