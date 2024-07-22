Tornado Global Hydrovacs Announces Cancellation and Rescheduling of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TGH; OTCQX: TGHLF) announced today that its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “AGM”), which was originally scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 21, 2024, has been cancelled and rescheduled to be held on Tuesday September 24, 2024. The Company’s Board of Directors determined that it would be in the best interest of the Company to reschedule the AGM for a variety of reasons, including a potential change to at least one resolution.



Further details on the rescheduled AGM will be contained in a new Notice of Meeting and Management Information Circular that will be mailed to the shareholders of the Company as of the new record date and filed on SEDAR+.

Additionally, Brett Newton, President and CEO of Tornado, shared insights on the Company's performance, stating, “As we announce the rescheduling of our AGM, I am pleased to share that the market demand for our hydrovac trucks remains robust. To meet this growing demand, we are actively increasing our production capacity. Additionally, we are dedicated to innovation and are currently developing new products that will further enhance our offerings. Our commitment to excellence and innovation ensures that we continue to provide top-quality solutions for our customers.”

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

Tornado is a pioneer and leader in the vacuum truck industry and has been a choice of utility and oilfield professionals with over 1,400 hydrovacs sold since 2005. The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks as well as provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial construction and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. Hydrovac excavation methods are quickly becoming a standard in North America to safely excavate in urban areas and around critical infrastructure greatly reducing infrastructure damage and related fatalities.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:

Brett Newton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (587) 802-5070

Email: bnewton@tghl.ca Derek Li

Vice President, Finance

Phone: (403) 204-6350

Email: dli@tghl.ca

