NBT Bancorp Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2024 Results and Approves a 6.3% Cash Dividend Increase

NORWICH, N.Y., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NBT Bancorp Inc. (“NBT” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: NBTB) reported net income and diluted earnings per share for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024.



Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $32.7 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, compared to $30.1 million, or $0.70 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, and $33.8 million, or $0.71 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2024. Operating diluted earnings per share1, a non-GAAP measure, which excludes acquisition expenses and securities gains (losses), net of tax, was $0.69 for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $0.80 for the second quarter of 2023 and $0.68 for the first quarter of 2024.

CEO Comments

“Our operating performance for the second quarter and first half of 2024 continues to reflect the strength of our balance sheet, our diversified business model, and the collaboration of our team,” said NBT President and CEO Scott A. Kingsley. “During the second quarter, we grew loans $166 million across our footprint and improved our net interest margin incrementally. Noninterest income continued to be a core strength, making up 31% of total revenues for the second quarter. We are also pleased to announce the Board of Directors approved a third quarter cash dividend of $0.34, an increase in the quarterly cash dividend of 6.3%. This is our twelfth consecutive year of annual dividend increases, demonstrating our commitment to providing consistent and favorable long-term returns to our shareholders.”

Second Quarter 2024 Financial Highlights

Net Income Net income of $32.7 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.69 Net Interest Income / NIM Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent (“FTE”) basis was $97.8 million, up $2 million from the prior quarter 1

Net interest margin (“NIM”) on an FTE basis was 3.18% 1 , up 4 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter

, up 4 basis points (“bps”) from the prior quarter Included in FTE net interest income was $2.6 million of acquisition-related net accretion, which was consistent with the first quarter of 2024

Earning asset yields of 4.92% were up 8 bps from the prior quarter

Total cost of funds of 1.85% was up 6 bps from the prior quarter Noninterest Income Noninterest income was at a record level of $43.3 million, or 30.8% of total revenues, excluding net securities gains (losses) Loans and Credit Quality Period end total loans of $9.85 billion as of June 30, 2024, up $203.6 million, or 4.2% annualized, from December 31, 2023

Net charge-offs to average loans was 0.15% annualized

Nonperforming loans to total loans were 0.39%, consistent with the prior quarter

Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.22% Deposits Deposits were $11.27 billion as of June 30, 2024, up $302.5 million, or 2.8%, from December 31, 2023

Total cost of deposits was 1.68% for the second quarter of 2024, up 7 bps from the first quarter of 2024

Full cycle to-date deposit beta of 31%

Composition of total deposits is diverse and granular with over 562,000 accounts with an average per account balance of $20,052 Capital Stockholders’ equity was $1.46 billion as of June 30, 2024

Tangible book value per share 2 was $22.54 at June 30, 2024

was $22.54 at June 30, 2024 Tangible equity to assets of 8.11% 1

CET1 ratio of 11.70%; Leverage ratio of 10.16%



Loans

Period end total loans were $9.85 billion at June 30, 2024, $9.69 billion at March 31, 2024 and $9.65 billion at December 31, 2023.

Period end total loans increased $203.6 million from December 31, 2023. Total commercial loans increased $201.0 million to $5.18 billion; and total consumer loans increased $2.6 million to $4.67 billion. Excluding the other consumer and residential solar portfolios that are in a planned run-off status, period end loans increased $294.9 million, or 6.9% annualized.

Commercial line of credit utilization rate was 23% at June 30, 2024, compared to 21% at March 31, 2024 and 23% at June 30, 2023.

Deposits

Total deposits at June 30, 2024 increased $302.5 million to $11.27 billion, compared to $10.97 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits was primarily due to higher consumer deposit balances and accounts and the inflow of seasonal municipal deposits. The Company continued to experience some incremental migration from noninterest bearing and low interest checking and savings accounts into higher cost money market and time deposit instruments.

The loan to deposit ratio was 87.4% at June 30, 2024, compared to 88.0% at December 31, 2023.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2024 was $97.2 million, which was up $2.0 million, or 2.1%, from the first quarter of 2024 and up $8.1 million, or 9.1%, from the second quarter of 2023. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter of 2024 resulted primarily from the increase in average loans and the interest earned on those balances, partially offset by the increase in the cost of deposits.

The NIM on an FTE basis for the second quarter of 2024 was 3.18%, an increase of 4 bps from the first quarter of 2024, driven by an increase in average earning asset yields and lower average balances of short-term borrowings partly offset by an increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits and a decrease in the average balance of noninterest-bearing demand deposit accounts. The NIM on an FTE basis decreased 9 bps from the second quarter of 2023 due to the increase in the cost of interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower average balances of short-term borrowings, higher earning asset yields and the impact of acquisition-related net accretion.

Earning asset yields for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased 8 bps from the prior quarter to 4.92% and increased 50 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Loan yields for the three months ended June 30, 2024 increased 9 bps from the prior quarter to 5.63% and increased 46 bps from the same quarter in the prior year. Average earning assets increased $94.3 million, or 0.8%, from the first quarter of 2024 due to organic loan growth. Average earning assets grew $1.38 billion, or 12.6%, from the second quarter of 2023 due to organic loan growth and the Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (“Salisbury”) acquisition, which was completed in August 2023.

Total cost of deposits, including noninterest bearing deposits, was 1.68% for the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 7 bps from the prior quarter and an increase of 83 bps from the same period in the prior year. For the month of June, the total cost of deposits was 1.70%.

Total cost of funds for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was 1.85%, up 6 bps from the prior quarter and up 63 bps from the second quarter of 2023. For the month of June, the total cost of funds was 1.85%.



Asset Quality and Allowance for Loan Losses

Net charge-offs to total average loans for the second quarter of 2024 was 15 bps compared to 19 bps in the prior quarter. Net charge-offs for the portfolios in a planned run-off status represented the majority of total net charge-offs for the quarter.

Nonperforming assets to total assets were 0.28% for each of the last three quarter-ends.

Provision expense for the three months ended June 30, 2024 was $8.9 million, compared to $5.6 million for the first quarter of 2024. The increase in provision expense from the prior quarter was primarily due to providing for the second quarter’s loan growth, changes in model assumptions, including the extension of the expected duration of the portfolio, and a specific reserve related to a commercial relationship placed on nonaccrual in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The allowance for loan losses was $120.5 million, or 1.22% of total loans, at June 30, 2024, compared to $115.3 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at March 31, 2024 and $114.4 million, or 1.19% of total loans, at December 31, 2023.

The reserve for unfunded loan commitments was $4.3 million at June 30, 2024, compared to $4.7 million at March 31, 2024 and $5.1 million at December 31, 2023.



Noninterest Income

Total noninterest income, excluding securities gains (losses), was $43.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, up $0.1 million, or 0.3%, from the first quarter of 2024, and up $6.6 million, or 18.1%, from the second quarter of 2023.

Retirement plan administration fees were up $0.5 million from the prior quarter and were up $3.1 million from the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was due to organic growth, positive market performance and higher activity based fees. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 included the impact of the acquisition of Retirement Direct, LLC on July 1, 2023, organic growth and higher market levels.

Wealth management fees were up $0.5 million from the prior quarter and were up $1.9 million from the second quarter of 2023. The increase from the prior quarter was driven by organic growth and favorable market performance. The increase from the second quarter of 2023 was driven by the addition of Salisbury revenues, organic growth and market performance.

Insurance revenues decreased $0.5 million from the seasonally high first quarter of 2024 and increased 7.7% from the prior year due to solid organic growth.

Noninterest Expense

Total noninterest expense was $89.6 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $91.8 million for the first quarter of 2024 and $78.8 million for the second quarter of 2023. Total noninterest expense, excluding $1.2 million of acquisition expenses in the second quarter of 2023, decreased 2.4% compared to the previous quarter and increased 15.4% from the second quarter of 2023.

Salaries and benefits decreased 0.6% from the prior quarter driven by seasonally higher payroll taxes and stock-based compensation expenses in the first quarter of 2024. These decreases were partially offset by a full quarter of merit pay increases, which were effective in March, and higher medical costs. The 18.3% increase from the second quarter of 2023 was driven by the impact of the Salisbury acquisition, merit pay increases, higher medical and other benefit costs.

Technology and data services decreased from the prior quarter primarily due to cost savings from various efficiency initiatives.

Occupancy costs decreased from the prior quarter due to lower seasonal costs, including utilities, and increased from the second quarter of 2023 driven by additional expenses from the Salisbury acquisition.

Amortization of intangible assets were consistent with the first quarter and increased $1.7 million from the second quarter of 2023 primarily due to the amortization of intangible assets related to the Salisbury acquisition.



Income Taxes

The effective tax rate was 22.0% for the second quarter of 2024 which was up from 21.7% for the first quarter of 2024 and down from 22.4% for the second quarter of 2023.



Capital

Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 was 8.11% at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share 2 was $22.54 at June 30, 2024, $22.07 at March 31, 2024 and $21.55 at June 30, 2023.

was 8.11% at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share was $22.54 at June 30, 2024, $22.07 at March 31, 2024 and $21.55 at June 30, 2023. Stockholders’ equity increased $36.3 million from December 31, 2023 driven by net income generation of $66.5 million, partially offset by dividends declared of $30.2 million and a $2.0 million increase in accumulated other comprehensive loss driven by the change in the fair value of securities available for sale.

June 30, 2024, CET1 capital ratio of 11.70%, leverage ratio of 10.16% and total risk-based capital ratio of 14.88%.



Dividend

The Board of Directors approved a third-quarter cash dividend of $0.34 per share at a meeting held earlier today. The dividend represents a $0.02 per quarter, or 6.3%, increase over the dividend paid in the third quarter of 2023. This is the Company’s twelfth consecutive year of annual dividend increases. The dividend will be paid on September 13, 2024 to stockholders of record as of August 30, 2024.



Stock Repurchase

The Company purchased 5,700 shares of its common stock during the second quarter of 2024 at an average price of $33.02 per share under its previously announced share repurchase program. The Company may repurchase shares of its common stock from time to time to mitigate the potential dilutive effects of stock-based incentive plans and other potential uses of common stock for corporate purposes. As of June 30, 2024, there were 1,992,400 shares available for repurchase under this plan.



Corporate Overview

NBT Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Norwich, NY, with total assets of $13.50 billion at June 30, 2024. The Company primarily operates through NBT Bank, N.A., a full-service community bank, and through two financial services companies. NBT Bank, N.A. has 154 banking locations in New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Connecticut. EPIC Retirement Plan Services, based in Rochester, NY, is a national benefits administration firm. NBT Insurance Agency, LLC, based in Norwich, NY, is a full-service insurance agency. More information about NBT and its divisions is available online at: www.nbtbancorp.com, www.nbtbank.com, www.epicrps.com and https://www.nbtbank.com/Insurance .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “forecasts,” “projects,” “will,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” or other similar terms. There are a number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, the following possibilities: (1) local, regional, national and international economic conditions, including actual or potential stress in the banking industry, and the impact they may have on the Company and its customers, and the Company’s assessment of that impact; (2) changes in the level of nonperforming assets and charge-offs; (3) changes in estimates of future reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; (4) the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board (“FRB”); (5) inflation, interest rates, securities market and monetary fluctuations; (6) political instability; (7) acts of war, including international military conflicts, or terrorism; (8) the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and the perceived overall value of these products and services by users; (9) changes in consumer spending, borrowing and saving habits; (10) changes in the financial performance and/or condition of the Company’s borrowers; (11) technological changes; (12) acquisition and integration of acquired businesses; (13) the ability to increase market share and control expenses; (14) changes in the competitive environment among financial holding companies; (15) the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) with which the Company and its subsidiaries must comply, including those under the Dodd-Frank Act, and the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act of 2018; (16) the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board and other accounting standard setters; (17) changes in the Company’s organization, compensation and benefit plans; (18) the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, including the resolution of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, and the results of regulatory examinations or reviews; (19) greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; and (20) the Company’s success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items.

The Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made, and advises readers that various factors, including, but not limited to, those described above and other factors discussed in the Company’s annual and quarterly reports previously filed with the SEC, could affect the Company’s financial performance and could cause the Company’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected.

Unless required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligations to, publicly release any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements.

Non-GAAP Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, the comparable GAAP measure, as well as a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure, is provided in the accompanying tables. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide useful information that is important to an understanding of the results of the Company’s core business as well as provide information standard in the financial institution industry. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP and investors should consider the Company’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Amounts previously reported in the consolidated financial statements are reclassified whenever necessary to conform to current period presentation.

NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Selected Financial Data (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 47,382,814 47,370,145 47,356,899 45,398,937 43,126,498 Return on average assets3 0.98 % 1.02 % 0.89 % 0.76 % 1.02 % Return on average equity3 9.12 % 9.52 % 8.79 % 7.48 % 9.91 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 13.23 % 13.87 % 13.08 % 10.73 % 13.13 % Net interest margin1 3 3.18 % 3.14 % 3.15 % 3.21 % 3.27 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Profitability (reported) Diluted earnings per share $ 1.40 $ 1.48 Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 47,381,054 43,129,259 Return on average assets3 1.00 % 1.09 % Return on average equity3 9.32 % 10.68 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 13.55 % 14.20 % Net interest margin1 3 3.16 % 3.41 % 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share1 $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.84 $ 0.80 Return on average assets1 3 0.98 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.19 % 1.17 % Return on average equity1 3 9.14 % 9.04 % 9.79 % 11.65 % 11.40 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 13.26 % 13.20 % 14.49 % 16.43 % 15.08 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Profitability (operating) Diluted earnings per share1 $ 1.37 $ 1.68 Return on average assets1 3 0.98 % 1.24 % Return on average equity1 3 9.09 % 12.16 % Return on average tangible common equity1 3 13.23 % 16.15 % 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Balance sheet data Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 35,207 $ 156,632 $ 31,378 $ 459,296 $ 31,878 Securities available for sale 1,439,445 1,418,471 1,430,858 1,399,032 1,453,926 Securities held to maturity 878,909 890,863 905,267 914,520 912,876 Net loans 9,733,847 9,572,777 9,536,313 9,552,774 8,257,724 Total assets 13,501,909 13,439,199 13,309,040 13,827,628 11,890,497 Total deposits 11,271,459 11,195,289 10,968,994 11,401,452 9,529,919 Total borrowings 476,082 518,190 637,387 740,603 880,518 Total liabilities 12,039,954 11,997,784 11,883,349 12,464,807 10,680,004 Stockholders' equity 1,461,955 1,441,415 1,425,691 1,362,821 1,210,493 Capital Equity to assets 10.83 % 10.73 % 10.71 % 9.86 % 10.18 % Tangible equity ratio1 8.11 % 7.98 % 7.93 % 7.15 % 7.95 % Book value per share $ 31.00 $ 30.57 $ 30.26 $ 28.94 $ 28.26 Tangible book value per share2 $ 22.54 $ 22.07 $ 21.72 $ 20.39 $ 21.55 Leverage ratio 10.16 % 10.09 % 9.71 % 10.23 % 10.51 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 11.70 % 11.68 % 11.57 % 11.31 % 12.29 % Tier 1 capital ratio 12.61 % 12.61 % 12.50 % 12.23 % 13.35 % Total risk-based capital ratio 14.88 % 14.87 % 14.75 % 14.45 % 15.50 % Common stock price (end of period) $ 38.60 $ 36.68 $ 41.91 $ 31.69 $ 31.85





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Asset Quality and Consolidated Loan Balances (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Asset quality Nonaccrual loans $ 34,755 $ 35,189 $ 34,213 $ 20,736 $ 16,931 90 days past due and still accruing 3,333 2,600 3,661 3,528 2,755 Total nonperforming loans 38,088 37,789 37,874 24,264 19,686 Other real estate owned 74 - - - 179 Total nonperforming assets 38,162 37,789 37,874 24,264 19,865 Allowance for loan losses 120,500 115,300 114,400 114,601 100,400 Asset quality ratios Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % Total nonperforming loans to total loans 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.39 % 0.25 % 0.24 % Total nonperforming assets to total assets 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.28 % 0.18 % 0.17 % Allowance for loan losses to total nonperforming loans 316.37 % 305.12 % 302.05 % 472.31 % 510.01 % Past due loans to total loans4 0.30 % 0.33 % 0.32 % 0.49 % 0.45 % Net charge-offs to average loans3 0.15 % 0.19 % 0.22 % 0.18 % 0.17 % 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Loan net charge-offs by line of business Commercial $ (8 ) $ 772 $ 1,107 $ (344 ) $ 92 Residential real estate and home equity (76 ) (32 ) 11 (75 ) (43 ) Indirect auto 747 665 399 451 273 Residential solar 1,610 1,211 1,081 1,253 581 Other consumer 1,426 2,063 2,729 2,919 2,553 Total loan net charge-offs $ 3,699 $ 4,679 $ 5,327 $ 4,204 $ 3,456 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of loans by segment Commercial & industrial 0.76 % 0.79 % 0.84 % 0.87 % 0.86 % Commercial real estate 1.00 % 0.97 % 0.99 % 1.00 % 0.93 % Residential real estate 0.98 % 0.89 % 0.84 % 0.79 % 0.73 % Auto 0.85 % 0.81 % 0.83 % 0.82 % 0.80 % Residential solar 3.76 % 3.58 % 3.28 % 3.19 % 3.09 % Other consumer 4.09 % 4.24 % 4.70 % 5.23 % 5.98 % Total 1.22 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.19 % 1.20 % 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Loans by line of business Commercial & industrial $ 1,397,935 $ 1,353,446 $ 1,354,248 $ 1,424,579 $ 1,319,093 Commercial real estate 3,784,214 3,646,739 3,626,910 3,575,595 2,884,264 Residential real estate 2,134,875 2,133,289 2,125,804 2,111,670 1,666,204 Home equity 326,556 328,673 337,214 340,777 310,897 Indirect auto 1,225,786 1,190,734 1,130,132 1,099,558 1,048,739 Residential solar 861,883 896,147 917,755 934,082 926,365 Other consumer 123,098 139,049 158,650 181,114 202,562 Total loans $ 9,854,347 $ 9,688,077 $ 9,650,713 $ 9,667,375 $ 8,358,124





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited, in thousands) June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 172,313 $ 173,811 Short-term interest-bearing accounts 35,207 31,378 Equity securities, at fair value 40,087 37,591 Securities available for sale, at fair value 1,439,445 1,430,858 Securities held to maturity (fair value $780,490 and $814,524, respectively) 878,909 905,267 Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank stock 38,314 45,861 Loans held for sale 3,183 3,371 Loans 9,854,347 9,650,713 Less allowance for loan losses 120,500 114,400 Net loans $ 9,733,847 $ 9,536,313 Premises and equipment, net 78,713 80,675 Goodwill 361,851 361,851 Intangible assets, net 36,835 40,443 Bank owned life insurance 269,310 265,732 Other assets 413,895 395,889 Total assets $ 13,501,909 $ 13,309,040 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Demand (noninterest bearing) $ 3,333,828 $ 3,413,829 Savings, NOW and money market 6,532,834 6,230,456 Time 1,404,797 1,324,709 Total deposits $ 11,271,459 $ 10,968,994 Short-term borrowings 224,703 386,651 Long-term debt 29,721 29,796 Subordinated debt, net 120,462 119,744 Junior subordinated debt 101,196 101,196 Other liabilities 292,413 276,968 Total liabilities $ 12,039,954 $ 11,883,349 Total stockholders' equity $ 1,461,955 $ 1,425,691 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,501,909 $ 13,309,040





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 136,606 $ 106,935 $ 269,752 $ 207,834 Securities available for sale 7,562 7,493 14,686 15,109 Securities held to maturity 5,190 4,991 10,493 10,026 Other 1,408 1,170 2,772 1,812 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 150,766 $ 120,589 $ 297,703 $ 234,781 Interest expense Deposits $ 46,688 $ 19,986 $ 91,027 $ 31,130 Short-term borrowings 2,899 8,126 6,320 13,045 Long-term debt 291 290 581 337 Subordinated debt 1,806 1,335 3,606 2,669 Junior subordinated debt 1,908 1,767 3,821 3,449 Total interest expense $ 53,592 $ 31,504 $ 105,355 $ 50,630 Net interest income $ 97,174 $ 89,085 $ 192,348 $ 184,151 Provision for loan losses 8,899 3,606 14,478 7,515 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 88,275 $ 85,479 $ 177,870 $ 176,636 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,219 $ 3,733 $ 8,336 $ 7,281 Card services income 5,587 5,121 10,782 9,966 Retirement plan administration fees 14,798 11,735 29,085 23,197 Wealth management 10,173 8,227 19,870 16,314 Insurance services 3,848 3,716 8,236 7,647 Bank owned life insurance income 1,834 1,528 4,186 3,406 Net securities (losses) gains (92 ) (4,641 ) 2,091 (9,639 ) Other 2,865 2,626 6,038 5,282 Total noninterest income $ 43,232 $ 32,045 $ 88,624 $ 63,454 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 55,393 $ 46,834 $ 111,097 $ 94,989 Technology and data services 9,249 9,305 18,999 18,312 Occupancy 7,671 6,923 15,769 14,143 Professional fees and outside services 4,565 4,159 9,418 8,337 Amortization of intangible assets 2,133 458 4,301 994 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (380 ) (100 ) (830 ) (730 ) Acquisition expenses - 1,189 - 1,807 Other 10,957 10,026 22,607 20,264 Total noninterest expense $ 89,588 $ 78,794 $ 181,361 $ 158,116 Income before income tax expense $ 41,919 $ 38,730 $ 85,133 $ 81,974 Income tax expense 9,203 8,658 18,594 18,244 Net income $ 32,716 $ 30,072 $ 66,539 $ 63,730 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 1.41 $ 1.49 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.70 $ 1.40 $ 1.48





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited, in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Interest, fee and dividend income Interest and fees on loans $ 136,606 $ 133,146 $ 132,738 $ 122,097 $ 106,935 Securities available for sale 7,562 7,124 7,208 7,495 7,493 Securities held to maturity 5,190 5,303 5,374 5,281 4,991 Other 1,408 1,364 5,594 2,221 1,170 Total interest, fee and dividend income $ 150,766 $ 146,937 $ 150,914 $ 137,094 $ 120,589 Interest expense Deposits $ 46,688 $ 44,339 $ 42,753 $ 30,758 $ 19,986 Short-term borrowings 2,899 3,421 4,951 7,612 8,126 Long-term debt 291 290 294 294 290 Subordinated debt 1,806 1,800 1,795 1,612 1,335 Junior subordinated debt 1,908 1,913 1,948 1,923 1,767 Total interest expense $ 53,592 $ 51,763 $ 51,741 $ 42,199 $ 31,504 Net interest income $ 97,174 $ 95,174 $ 99,173 $ 94,895 $ 89,085 Provision for loan losses $ 8,899 $ 5,579 $ 5,126 $ 3,883 $ 3,606 Provision for loan losses - acquisition day 1 non-PCD - - - 8,750 - Total provision for loan losses $ 8,899 $ 5,579 $ 5,126 $ 12,633 $ 3,606 Net interest income after provision for loan losses $ 88,275 $ 89,595 $ 94,047 $ 82,262 $ 85,479 Noninterest income Service charges on deposit accounts $ 4,219 $ 4,117 $ 4,165 $ 3,979 $ 3,733 Card services income 5,587 5,195 5,360 5,503 5,121 Retirement plan administration fees 14,798 14,287 11,226 12,798 11,735 Wealth management 10,173 9,697 9,152 9,297 8,227 Insurance services 3,848 4,388 3,659 4,361 3,716 Bank owned life insurance income 1,834 2,352 1,776 1,568 1,528 Net securities (losses) gains (92 ) 2,183 507 (183 ) (4,641 ) Other 2,865 3,173 2,643 2,913 2,626 Total noninterest income $ 43,232 $ 45,392 $ 38,488 $ 40,236 $ 32,045 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits $ 55,393 $ 55,704 $ 50,013 $ 49,248 $ 46,834 Technology and data services 9,249 9,750 10,174 9,677 9,305 Occupancy 7,671 8,098 7,175 7,090 6,923 Professional fees and outside services 4,565 4,853 5,115 4,149 4,159 Amortization of intangible assets 2,133 2,168 2,131 1,609 458 Reserve for unfunded loan commitments (380 ) (450 ) 300 460 (100 ) Impairment of a minority interest equity investment - - 4,750 - - Acquisition expenses - - 254 7,917 1,189 Other 10,957 11,650 12,839 10,647 10,026 Total noninterest expense $ 89,588 $ 91,773 $ 92,751 $ 90,797 $ 78,794 Income before income tax expense $ 41,919 $ 43,214 $ 39,784 $ 31,701 $ 38,730 Income tax expense 9,203 9,391 9,338 7,095 8,658 Net income $ 32,716 $ 33,823 $ 30,446 $ 24,606 $ 30,072 Earnings Per Share Basic $ 0.69 $ 0.72 $ 0.65 $ 0.54 $ 0.70 Diluted $ 0.69 $ 0.71 $ 0.64 $ 0.54 $ 0.70





NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Average Balance Yield / Rates Q2 - 2024 Q1 - 2024 Q4 - 2023 Q3 - 2023 Q2 - 2023 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 48,861 5.48 % $ 47,972 4.48 % $ 319,907 5.59 % $ 121,384 4.26 % $ 28,473 3.62 % Securities taxable1 2,280,767 1.97 % 2,278,029 1.91 % 2,310,409 1.88 % 2,364,809 1.90 % 2,394,027 1.90 % Securities tax-exempt 1 5 226,032 3.56 % 230,468 3.58 % 232,575 3.51 % 219,427 3.34 % 201,499 2.83 % FRB and FHLB stock 40,283 7.41 % 42,296 7.89 % 47,994 8.98 % 53,841 6.76 % 51,454 7.12 % Loans1 6 9,772,014 5.63 % 9,674,892 5.54 % 9,653,191 5.47 % 9,043,582 5.36 % 8,307,894 5.17 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,367,957 4.92 % $ 12,273,657 4.84 % $ 12,564,076 4.79 % $ 11,803,043 4.63 % $ 10,983,347 4.42 % Other assets 1,064,487 1,055,386 1,052,024 968,220 835,424 Total assets $ 13,432,444 $ 13,329,043 $ 13,616,100 $ 12,771,263 $ 11,818,771 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 3,254,252 3.65 % $ 3,129,160 3.56 % $ 3,045,531 3.43 % $ 2,422,451 2.91 % $ 2,113,965 2.30 % NOW deposit accounts 1,603,695 0.78 % 1,600,288 0.75 % 1,645,401 0.80 % 1,513,420 0.57 % 1,463,953 0.38 % Savings deposits 1,586,753 0.05 % 1,607,659 0.04 % 1,666,915 0.04 % 1,707,094 0.04 % 1,708,874 0.03 % Time deposits 1,391,062 4.00 % 1,352,559 4.00 % 1,343,548 3.81 % 1,178,352 3.60 % 856,305 2.97 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 7,835,762 2.40 % $ 7,689,666 2.32 % $ 7,701,395 2.20 % $ 6,821,317 1.79 % $ 6,143,097 1.30 % Federal funds purchased 29,945 5.56 % 19,769 5.53 % 217 5.48 % 6,033 5.39 % 48,407 5.35 % Repurchase agreements 86,405 1.55 % 82,419 1.55 % 82,387 1.59 % 71,516 1.40 % 55,627 1.08 % Short-term borrowings 155,159 5.58 % 213,390 5.34 % 345,250 5.31 % 540,380 5.34 % 557,818 5.27 % Long-term debt 29,734 3.94 % 29,772 3.92 % 29,809 3.91 % 29,800 3.91 % 29,773 3.91 % Subordinated debt, net 120,239 6.04 % 119,873 6.04 % 119,531 5.96 % 109,160 5.86 % 97,081 5.52 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 7.58 % 101,196 7.60 % 101,196 7.64 % 101,196 7.54 % 101,196 7.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,358,440 2.58 % $ 8,256,085 2.52 % $ 8,379,785 2.45 % $ 7,679,402 2.18 % $ 7,032,999 1.80 % Demand deposits 3,323,906 3,356,607 3,535,815 3,498,424 3,316,955 Other liabilities 306,747 286,749 326,857 287,751 251,511 Stockholders' equity 1,443,351 1,429,602 1,373,643 1,305,686 1,217,306 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,432,444 $ 13,329,043 $ 13,616,100 $ 12,771,263 $ 11,818,771 Interest rate spread 2.34 % 2.32 % 2.34 % 2.45 % 2.62 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.18 % 3.14 % 3.15 % 3.21 % 3.27 %







NBT Bancorp Inc. and Subsidiaries Average Year-to-Date Balance Sheets (unaudited, dollars in thousands) Average Yield/ Average Yield/ Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Assets Short-term interest-bearing accounts $ 48,416 $ 1,201 4.99 % $ 31,328 $ 447 2.88 % Securities taxable1 2,279,399 21,977 1.94 % 2,418,245 22,902 1.91 % Securities tax-exempt 1 5 228,250 4,053 3.57 % 201,908 2,826 2.82 % FRB and FHLB stock 41,289 1,571 7.65 % 46,327 1,365 5.94 % Loans1 6 9,723,453 270,217 5.59 % 8,249,034 208,038 5.09 % Total interest-earning assets $ 12,320,807 $ 299,019 4.88 % $ 10,946,842 $ 235,578 4.34 % Other assets 1,059,937 836,148 Total assets $ 13,380,744 $ 11,782,990 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Money market deposit accounts $ 3,191,706 $ 57,278 3.61 % $ 2,097,678 $ 18,368 1.77 % NOW deposit accounts 1,601,992 6,120 0.77 % 1,531,021 2,824 0.37 % Savings deposits 1,597,206 352 0.04 % 1,744,969 286 0.03 % Time deposits 1,371,810 27,277 4.00 % 748,573 9,652 2.60 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 7,762,714 $ 91,027 2.36 % $ 6,122,241 $ 31,130 1.03 % Federal funds purchased 24,857 686 5.55 % 46,381 1,184 5.15 % Repurchase agreements 84,412 649 1.55 % 63,440 164 0.52 % Short-term borrowings 184,275 4,985 5.44 % 458,064 11,697 5.15 % Long-term debt 29,753 581 3.93 % 18,598 337 3.65 % Subordinated debt, net 120,056 3,606 6.04 % 97,024 2,669 5.55 % Junior subordinated debt 101,196 3,821 7.59 % 101,196 3,449 6.87 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 8,307,263 $ 105,355 2.55 % $ 6,906,944 $ 50,630 1.48 % Demand deposits 3,340,257 3,409,209 Other liabilities 296,747 262,951 Stockholders' equity 1,436,477 1,203,886 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,380,744 $ 11,782,990 Net interest income (FTE)1 $ 193,664 $ 184,948 Interest rate spread 2.33 % 2.86 % Net interest margin (FTE)1 3.16 % 3.41 % Taxable equivalent adjustment $ 1,316 $ 797 Net interest income $ 192,348 $ 184,151







1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (unaudited, dollars in thousands except per share data) 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Operating net income Net income $ 32,716 $ 33,823 $ 30,446 $ 24,606 $ 30,072 Acquisition expenses - - 254 7,917 1,189 Acquisition-related provision for credit losses - - - 8,750 - Acquisition-related reserve for unfunded loan commitments - - - 836 - Impairment of a minority interest equity investment - - 4,750 - - Securities losses (gains) 92 (2,183 ) (507 ) 183 4,641 Adjustments to net income $ 92 $ (2,183 ) $ 4,497 $ 17,686 $ 5,830 Adjustments to net income (net of tax) $ 72 $ (1,703 ) $ 3,435 $ 13,730 $ 4,525 Operating net income $ 32,788 $ 32,120 $ 33,881 $ 38,336 $ 34,597 Operating diluted earnings per share $ 0.69 $ 0.68 $ 0.72 $ 0.84 $ 0.80 6 Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Operating net income Net income $ 66,539 $ 63,730 Acquisition expenses - 1,807 Securities (gains) losses (2,091 ) 9,639 Adjustments to net income $ (2,091 ) $ 11,446 Adjustments to net income (net of tax) $ (1,631 ) $ 8,866 Operating net income $ 64,908 $ 72,596 Operating diluted earnings per share $ 1.37 $ 1.68 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q FTE adjustment Net interest income $ 97,174 $ 95,174 $ 99,173 $ 94,895 $ 89,085 Add: FTE adjustment 658 658 669 568 402 Net interest income (FTE) $ 97,832 $ 95,832 $ 99,842 $ 95,463 $ 89,487 Average earning assets $ 12,367,957 $ 12,273,657 $ 12,564,076 $ 11,803,043 $ 10,983,347 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.18 % 3.14 % 3.15 % 3.21 % 3.27 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 FTE adjustment Net interest income $ 192,348 $ 184,151 Add: FTE adjustment 1,316 797 Net interest income (FTE) $ 193,664 $ 184,948 Average earning assets $ 12,320,807 $ 10,946,842 Net interest margin (FTE)3 3.16 % 3.41 % Interest income for tax-exempt securities and loans have been adjusted to an FTE basis using the statutory Federal income tax rate of 21%.







1 The following tables provide the Non-GAAP reconciliations for the Non-GAAP measures contained in this release: Non-GAAP measures (continued) (unaudited, dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Tangible equity to tangible assets Total equity $ 1,461,955 $ 1,441,415 $ 1,425,691 $ 1,362,821 $ 1,210,493 Intangible assets 398,686 400,819 402,294 402,745 287,701 Total assets $ 13,501,909 $ 13,439,199 $ 13,309,040 $ 13,827,628 $ 11,890,497 Tangible equity to tangible assets 8.11 % 7.98 % 7.93 % 7.15 % 7.95 % 2024 2023 2nd Q 1st Q 4th Q 3rd Q 2nd Q Return on average tangible common equity Net income $ 32,716 $ 33,823 $ 30,446 $ 24,606 $ 30,072 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,600 1,626 1,599 1,206 344 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 34,316 $ 35,449 $ 32,045 $ 25,812 $ 30,416 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,443,351 $ 1,429,602 $ 1,373,643 $ 1,305,686 $ 1,217,306 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 399,968 401,756 401,978 350,912 287,974 Average tangible common equity $ 1,043,383 $ 1,027,846 $ 971,665 $ 954,774 $ 929,332 Return on average tangible common equity3 13.23 % 13.87 % 13.08 % 10.73 % 13.13 % 6 Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 Return on average tangible common equity Net income $ 66,539 $ 63,730 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 3,226 746 Net income, excluding intangibles amortization $ 69,765 $ 64,476 Average stockholders' equity $ 1,436,477 $ 1,203,886 Less: average goodwill and other intangibles 400,862 288,163 Average tangible common equity $ 1,035,615 $ 915,723 Return on average tangible common equity3 13.55 % 14.20 % 2 Non-GAAP measure - Stockholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding. 3 Annualized. 4 Total past due loans, defined as loans 30 days or more past due and in an accrual status. 5 Securities are shown at average amortized cost. 6 For purposes of these computations, nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale are included in the average loan balances outstanding.





