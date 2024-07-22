Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of Reconvened 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) reconvened July 19, 2024, approximately 98.6% of shareholders voting in person or by proxy approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company’s independent auditor for fiscal year 2024 and authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the independent auditor's remuneration.



For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and the Company’s Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

