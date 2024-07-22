Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,166 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,256 in the last 365 days.

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of Reconvened 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) (“Cronos” or the “Company”) announces that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) reconvened July 19, 2024, approximately 98.6% of shareholders voting in person or by proxy approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company’s independent auditor for fiscal year 2024 and authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the independent auditor's remuneration.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company’s SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and the Company’s Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Cronos

Cronos is an innovative global cannabinoid company committed to building disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology and product development. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos’ diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach®, PEACE NATURALS® and Lord Jones®. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:
Shayne Laidlaw
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of Reconvened 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more