Aesthetic Medicine™ Team Launches New Membership Program

Get Major Savings on Injectables, Laser Treatments, and Other Cosmetic Procedures with a New Mobile App for the Oregon Practice

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aesthetic Medicine™, a premier medical spa and aesthetic clinic in the Portland area, has recently unveiled a new membership program with numerous benefits for patients, including an enhanced buying experience. Get significant savings on aesthetic treatments such as injectables, laser treatments, non-surgical face lifts, Lipolift™, and much more through the practice’s new mobile rewards and shopping platform. Patients are only a few clicks away from purchasing the treatment they want, and the app makes it easier than ever to discover a treatment that fits their goals. Users can also find information on their desired treatment, book recurring treatments, get updates on discount offers, and unlock rewards with convenience through the new mobile app. Patients may also be introduced to treatments they may never have known about otherwise.



The Aesthetic Medicine™ team believes there are many advantages of minimally invasive or non-invasive aesthetic solutions, including the fact that the treatments involve little to no surgical incisions or scarring, there is minimal downtime and a quick recovery, the risk of complications is lower, and these treatments often provide subtle, natural-looking results.

Aesthetic Medicine™ has been committed to providing transformative surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures for decades. The available non-surgical cosmetic treatments include injectables such as wrinkle-relaxing BOTOX®, hyaluronic acid-based fillers, and collagen-inducing biostimulators, along with a variety of cosmetic skin treatments ranging from laser scar reduction and microneedling to HydraFacial, hair removal, cellulite reduction, and much more.

Injectable neuromodulators like BOTOX® relax overworked or overactive facial muscles, improving the appearance of dynamic wrinkles while facial fillers add fullness and volume to address signs of aging. Other procedures, such as microneedling, enhance the general tone and texture of skin in other ways. The Aesthetic Medicine™ team also provides many types of minimally invasive techniques for body contouring and facial contouring, along with laser liposuction treatments. These procedures help patients to achieve their ideal body shape by removing stubborn fat cells from certain areas for leaner, more balanced contours.

Visit drdarm.com to request a consultation to learn about the benefits of the membership program. Contact Aesthetic Medicine™ for more advice about injectables and other treatments at the aesthetic clinic near Portland by calling 530.907.9605 or sending a message online.