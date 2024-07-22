Credit Acceptance Named One of the Best Workplaces for Millennials by Fortune

Southfield, Michigan, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) has been named one of the Best Workplaces for Millennials TM by Fortune. Credit Acceptance was ranked 50th among the 100 large companies that made the list, marking the eighth time the Company has been recognized.

"Credit Acceptance incorporates many of the principles that millennials value, such as flexibility and equal opportunity,” said Ken Booth, Chief Executive Officer. "From fostering a strong remote-first work culture to creating an environment where everyone can succeed, our award-winning workplace is designed to meet the needs of all team members.”

Based on answers from millennial-aged team members, the Company’s average score for all Trust Index® statements regarding fairness related to age, race, gender, and sexual orientation is 97%, two percentage points above the 2024 Top 10 average. Specific values include:

Career development : 89% agree with “I am offered training or development to further myself professionally,” which is one percentage point above the 2024 Top 10 Best score.

: 89% agree with “I am offered training or development to further myself professionally,” which is one percentage point above the 2024 Top 10 Best score. Fair working hours: 89% agree that “people are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life,” which is one percentage point above the 2024 Top 10 Best score.

89% agree that “people are encouraged to balance their work life and their personal life,” which is one percentage point above the 2024 Top 10 Best score. Fairness: 94% agree with “I am treated as a full member here regardless of my position,” which is two percentage points above the 2024 Top 10 Best average.



Credit Acceptance is routinely recognized as one of the best places to work by team members. This is the second award the Company has received this year from Great Place to Work® and Fortune: Credit Acceptance was ranked 39th in the 100 Best Companies to Work For®, its tenth recognition in the category. Additionally, Credit Acceptance has been named a Top Workplaces USA Award winner for the fourth year in a row and one of People Magazine’s Companies that Care, among many others.

To determine the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials™ List, Great Place To Work collected nearly 510,000 responses from millennials at companies eligible for the list. To be considered, companies had to be Great Place To Work Certified™ and have at least 50 millennial employees in the U.S.

About Credit Acceptance

We make vehicle ownership possible by providing innovative financing solutions that enable automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. Our financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers who otherwise could not obtain financing; from repeat and referral sales generated by these same customers; and from sales to customers responding to advertisements for our financing programs, but who actually end up qualifying for traditional financing.

Without our financing programs, consumers are often unable to purchase vehicles or they purchase unreliable ones. Further, as we report to the three national credit reporting agencies, an important ancillary benefit of our programs is that we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit score and move on to more traditional sources of financing. Credit Acceptance is publicly traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market under the symbol CACC. For more information, visit creditacceptance.com .

About Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials TM

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Workplaces for Millennials List by surveying companies employing more than 8.2 million people in the U.S. with 1.3 million confidential survey responses received. Of those, nearly 510,000 responses were received from millennials at companies eligible for the list and these rankings are based on that feedback.

About Great Place to Work ®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

Fortune upholds a legacy of award-winning writing and trusted reporting for executives who want to make business better. Independently owned, with a global perspective and digital agility, Fortune tells the stories of a new generation of innovators, builders, and risk takers. Online and in print, Fortune measures corporate performance through rigorous benchmarks, and holds companies accountable. Fortune creates communities by convening true thought leaders and iconoclasts — those who shape industry, commerce, and society — through powerful and prestigious lists, events, and conferences, such as the iconic Fortune 500, the CEO Initiative and Most Powerful Women.

