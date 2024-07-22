Submit Release
OraSure to Announce Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results and Host Earnings Call on August 6th

BETHLEHEM, Pa., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) has scheduled its regular earnings conference call covering second quarter 2024 financial results and certain business developments for 5 p.m. ET on August 6, 2024.

A webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations page of OraSure’s website at https://orasure.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations. Please click on the webcast link and follow the prompts for registration and access at least 10 minutes prior to the call. The webcast will be archived on OraSure’s website shortly after the call has ended and will be available for approximately 90 days.

For participants interested in asking questions during the conference call, please follow the link below to pre-register. After registering, you will be provided with access details via email.

https://register.vevent.com/register/BIe57bba25d853415d8352e2aa4f12a85a

About OraSure Technologies, Inc. 
OraSure Technologies, Inc. (“OraSure”) transforms health through actionable insight and powers the shift that connects people to healthcare wherever they are. OraSure improves access, quality, and value of healthcare with innovation in effortless tests and sample management solutions. OraSure, together with its wholly-owned subsidiary, DNA Genotek Inc., is a leader in the development, manufacture, and distribution of rapid diagnostic tests and sample collection and stabilization devices designed to discover and detect critical medical conditions. OraSure’s portfolio of products is sold globally to clinical laboratories, hospitals, physician’s offices, clinics, public health and community-based organizations, research institutions, government agencies, pharmaceutical companies, and direct to consumers. For more information on OraSure Technologies, please visit www.orasure.com

Investor Contact: 
Jason Plagman
VP, Investor Relations
investorinfo@orasure.com 		Media Contact:
Amy Koch
Director, Corporate Communications
media@orasure.com

Primary Logo

