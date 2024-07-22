LifeVantage Hosts Global Activate 2024 Event Teasing Major Product Launch

Reaffirms commitment to direct selling industry and its vibrant community

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), a leading health and wellness company with products designed to activate optimal health processes at the cellular level, held its global Activate 2024 virtual event on Saturday, July 20, 2024. The event, supported by Consultant-hosted watch parties and local gatherings, served as a platform to reaffirm its commitment to the direct selling industry as it looked back at several years of transformation to leapfrog the company into modern direct selling.



“LV360 enabled us to evolve into a company poised to meet the needs of individuals sharing their commitments to health and wellness through incredible activation products as well as entrepreneurs looking to build and grow successful businesses,” said Steve Fife, President and CEO. “And as rewarding as the past several years have been, the best is yet to come thanks to our thriving community. Activate 2024 celebrated LifeVantage, past, present and future.”

A pivotal moment of Activate 2024 was the tease of an eagerly anticipated weight loss product set to launch in October in the US market. This innovative addition promises to disrupt the weight management space with two groundbreaking formulas designed to suppress food cravings and balance hunger hormones through cellular activation.

"This product introduction will be a game-changer for our Consultants and their businesses,” said Fife. “There is no comparable product on the market, and combined with our focus on activating optimal health, it promises unprecedented results."

The event reiterated that LifeVantage remains focused on the core behaviors of the Rise ERA: Enrolling, Retaining, and Advancing. The event highlighted impressive statistics showcasing the positive impact of these behaviors on Consultant performance, including business growth, increased retention rates, and recent leader rank advancements within the organization.

Another highlight of the event was the announcement of the 2024 Incentive Trip destination. LifeVantage Consultants in the US, Canada, Mexico and Europe can now qualify for an extraordinary 8-day, 7-night cruise to Alaska aboard the luxurious Norwegian Cruise Line. This dream destination promises to reward top achievers with an unforgettable experience, celebrating their dedication and success in embodying Rise ERA principles.

Activate 2024 also featured comprehensive sales training sessions led by LifeVantage’s top leaders. These sessions provided invaluable insights, strategies, and tools to elevate Consultants’ businesses, emphasizing Rise ERA behaviors and equipping Consultants with actionable steps to achieve their goals.

About LifeVantage Corporation

LifeVantage Corporation (Nasdaq: LFVN), the activation company, is a pioneer in nutrigenomics, the study of how nutrition and naturally occurring compounds affect human genes to support good health. The Company engages in the identification, research, development, formulation and sale of advanced nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and probiotics, weight management, skin and hair care, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company’s line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements includes its flagship Protandim® family of products, LifeVantage® Omega+, ProBio, IC Bright®, Daily Wellness, Rise AM, Reset PM, and D3+ dietary supplements, the TrueScience® line of skin, hair, bath & body, and targeted relief products. The Company also markets and sells Petandim®, its companion pet supplement formulated to combat oxidative stress in dogs, Axio® its nootropic energy drink mixes, and PhysIQ, its smart weight management system. LifeVantage was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah. For more information, visit www.lifevantage.com.

