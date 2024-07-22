Submit Release
Alico, Inc. to Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results on Monday, August 5, 2024

Company to Host Conference Call on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8:30 AM Eastern Time

FORT MYERS, Fla., July 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alico, Inc. (“Alico” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ALCO) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, on Monday, August 5, after the market close.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Tuesday, August 6, 2024, at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Interested parties may join the conference call by dialing 1-800-343-5172 in the United States and 1-203-518-9856 from outside of the United States. The participant identification to join the conference call is ALICO.

A telephone replay will be available on August 6, 2024, approximately three hours after the call concludes, and will be available through August 20, 2024. Listeners in the United States may dial 1-844-512-2921 and international listeners may dial 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the playback is 11156508.

About Alico

Alico, Inc. primarily operates two divisions: Alico Citrus, one of the nation’s largest citrus producers, and Land Management and Other Operations, which include land leasing and related support operations. Learn more about Alico (Nasdaq: “ALCO”) at www.alicoinc.com.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations
(239) 226-2060
InvestorRelations@alicoinc.com

Brad Heine
Chief Financial Officer
(239) 226-2000
bheine@alicoinc.com


