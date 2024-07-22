Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,195 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,282 in the last 365 days.

How Much Protein Is Needed Each Day

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Age may be only a number, but the number of grams of protein needed daily is a science, based on factors like age, weight and activity level. Did you know that nutrition experts recommend dividing daily protein across three balanced meals (i.e. 20 to 35 grams of protein per meal) to help maintain muscle mass over time? That means one would need to eat 5 eggs in one sitting to get 30 grams in their morning meal!

To help keep doing the activities one love, acclaimed career swimmer Dara Torres, age 57, talks about the importance of proper protein intake to help maintain muscle as one age.

See her examples of how much protein common foods contain and ways to calculate how many grams are needed based on age, weight and activity level. Dara also shares easy ways to add extra protein to their daily routine and personal tips for staying active.

For more information, please visit https://www.boost.com/camp.

Andrea Martin
BOOST
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube

You just read:

How Much Protein Is Needed Each Day

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Retail, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more