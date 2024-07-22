How Much Protein Is Needed Each Day
BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Age may be only a number, but the number of grams of protein needed daily is a science, based on factors like age, weight and activity level. Did you know that nutrition experts recommend dividing daily protein across three balanced meals (i.e. 20 to 35 grams of protein per meal) to help maintain muscle mass over time? That means one would need to eat 5 eggs in one sitting to get 30 grams in their morning meal!
To help keep doing the activities one love, acclaimed career swimmer Dara Torres, age 57, talks about the importance of proper protein intake to help maintain muscle as one age.
See her examples of how much protein common foods contain and ways to calculate how many grams are needed based on age, weight and activity level. Dara also shares easy ways to add extra protein to their daily routine and personal tips for staying active.
For more information, please visit https://www.boost.com/camp.
Andrea Martin
To help keep doing the activities one love, acclaimed career swimmer Dara Torres, age 57, talks about the importance of proper protein intake to help maintain muscle as one age.
See her examples of how much protein common foods contain and ways to calculate how many grams are needed based on age, weight and activity level. Dara also shares easy ways to add extra protein to their daily routine and personal tips for staying active.
For more information, please visit https://www.boost.com/camp.
Andrea Martin
BOOST
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube