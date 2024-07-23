MiCamp Solutions and Sun Angel Collective Launch Innovative Fundraising Tool Benefiting Donors and Student Athletes
This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making the Sun Devils better and supporting them in every possible way.
By leveraging MiCamp's innovative payment technology, businesses can contribute to NIL programs without any out-of-pocket expenses, making it a win-win for everyone involved.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MiCamp Solutions is proud to announce a strategic partnership with Sun Angel Collective, the official NIL collective of Arizona State University. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to making the Sun Devils better and supporting them in every possible way.
— Brittani Willett, Sun Angel Collective
Under the visionary leadership of Director Brittani Willett and Board Chairman Jeff Burg, Sun Angel Collective is committed to maximizing NIL opportunities for ASU athletes. This partnership with MiCamp Solutions offers exclusive access to premier financial services, allowing businesses to support ASU student-athletes while enjoying our competitive rates and exceptional customer service.
"Working with MiCamp Solutions has enabled us to offer seamless processing solutions that empower businesses to support NIL initiatives effortlessly," said Brittani Willett. "By leveraging MiCamp's innovative payment technology, businesses can contribute to NIL programs without any out-of-pocket expenses, making it a win-win for everyone involved."
This partnership offers businesses an efficient way to contribute to the NIL efforts of ASU student-athletes while saving on their credit card processing costs. By utilizing MiCamp Solutions' competitive rates and superior services, businesses can achieve savings and enhance their donor status without additional financial burdens. This innovative approach provides an excellent opportunity for newcomers to support ASU through their everyday business activities.
Micah Kinsler, President of MiCamp Solutions, shared his enthusiasm: "We are excited to partner with Brittani and the entire team at Sun Angel Collective. This program helps businesses save money while supporting Sun Devil student-athletes. It makes a significant impact without exhausting donors, allowing them to contribute just by running their business."
"In this new era of college athletics, schools need financial resources to remain competitive. MiCamp Sports provides the essential tools and support that these schools need," said Craig Thompson, former Commissioner of the Mountain West and Co-Founder of MiCamp Sports. "Our program is proving to be highly effective and is rapidly gaining traction nationwide. We are thrilled to be part of this transformative initiative, ensuring that schools and athletes receive the support they need to succeed."
Additionally, when donors choose to process their credit card payments through MiCamp Solutions, a percentage of the profits from those transactions will be donated back to your non-profit. This initiative further underscores MiCamp's commitment to giving back to the community and supporting philanthropic endeavors.
Together, MiCamp Solutions and Sun Angel Collective are dedicated to fostering the growth and success of ASU student-athletes, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to thrive both on and off the field.
If you are interested in supporting the Sun Devils, please visit https://www.micamp.com/sac
About MiCamp Solutions
MiCamp Solutions, nestled in Scottsdale, Arizona, is a standout in the fintech field for its innovative and secure payment processing solutions. Founded in 2007, the company has achieved considerable growth, serving a diverse array of clients. MiCamp excels in providing tailored consulting and specialized application engineering to tackle the unique payment challenges of its merchants and partners. The firm prides itself on its extensive experience in the electronic payments industry and upholds values such as exceptional service, competitive edge, reliability, security, and clarity. These guiding principles have fortified MiCamp's stature as a respected industry leader and a notable full-service provider for Fiserv, Inc. (FI) and Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY), also recognized in the Fiserv Chairman’s Circle. For additional information on MiCamp Solutions and its services, please visit www.micamp.com.
About Sun Angel Collective
The Sun Angel Collective is an organization dedicated to supporting and empowering student-athletes at Arizona State University by raising funds and creating opportunities related to Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rights. They aim to provide resources and assistance to Arizona State student-athletes, enabling them to maximize their potential in leveraging their personal brands and profiting from endorsement deals, sponsorships, and other NIL-related opportunities. For more information, visit https://sunangels.org
###
For further information about MiCamp Solutions, please contact:
Nikki Balich, CMO
MiCamp Solutions
Email: nbalich@MiCamp.com
Phone: 800-396-0246
Nikki Balich - MiCamp Marketing
MiCamp Solutions
email us here