Budget-Friendly Ways to Freshen Up a Wardrobe

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After giving a closet a spring cleaning, it’s time for the fun part: shopping! And with a little shopping savvy and practical fashion know-how, it is possible to freshen up a wardrobe without breaking the bank.

“I’ve got three great tips: Invest in essentials, repurpose and restyle and, keep an eye on clothing sales to get the most out of every dollar.” Says Kate Bellman, Nordstrom Editorial Director. “

This year, top trends items for women include: the new suit, timeless jewelry, collared sweaters, wide leg denim, classic coats, neutral handbags, activewear sets, active sneakers, and flats and luxe beauty.

“The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is our most popular event of the year. You can shop brand-new merchandise from highly sought-after brands at limited-time low prices through August 4th. It’s a perfect time to refresh your wardrobes and spaces and offers new reasons to feel and look your best. Plus, there’s great deals for children of all ages, just in time for back to school.” Continues Bellman.

For more information, please visit https://Nordstrom.com/Anniversary.

