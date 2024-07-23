Chantal Trujillo Inducted into The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40
Chantal Trujillo, senior partner at Rodriguez & Associates, has been selected for membership into the National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40.
BAKERSFIELD, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chantal Trujillo, senior partner at Rodriguez & Associates, has been selected for membership into the National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40.
The National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 is a professional organization composed of the top trial lawyers from each state or region who are under the age of 40. Membership in the elite organization is by invitation only and is extended exclusively to those trial lawyers practicing civil plaintiff and/or criminal defense law.
Chantal Trujillo is a dedicated member of the Rodriguez & Associates trial team, recognized for her unwavering determination to pursue justice for each client. She possesses a natural ability to connect with others, understanding that in her line of work, trust and empathy are just as essential traits as tenacity and drive.
With over a decade of experience in personal injury law, Chantal represents individuals and families in some of Bakersfield’s most challenging and complex trial cases ranging from construction accidents and wrongful death to school violence and child abuse. Chantal has had an instrumental role in numerous intricate cases that have led to notable results for her clients including a $35,793,475 record personal injury verdict in Linn County, Iowa (LACV099133), the record-setting case for the largest verdict in Kern County history which secured a settlement amount of $73,650,000 (BCV-15-101699), and an $11,000,000 verdict in a wrongful death case in which a man was killed while working on a construction site (BCV-20-101708-BCB).
“Being successful as an attorney requires building relationships and trust with your clients, jurors, judges, and co-workers.”
While Chantal’s accolades and case results are many, her professional success stems from her ability to connect with her clients in an authentic and compassionate manner, allowing her to meet each client where they are, helping them understand the litigation process, assuaging their concerns, and offering her support and confidence. Although naturally empathetic, she is a tenacious advocate in the courtroom, continually seeking justice for those who have been wronged.
About Rodriguez & Associates
Rodriguez & Associates has over 100 years of combined experience representing victims of serious personal injury and wrongful death claims resulting from the negligence and careless actions of individuals, large companies, and organizations who disregard basic safety precautions. The leading Bakersfield, California personal injury law firm has obtained the top 3 highest personal injury verdicts in Kern County history and has more multi-million dollar verdicts than any other law firm in the Southern San Joaquin Valley. To learn more about Rodriguez & Associates, go to https://www.rodriguezlaw.net/.
