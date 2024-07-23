RISING PUERTO RICAN STAR ANGIE AYALA JOINS STAR-STUDDED CAST IN THRILLER ‘THE GIRL IN THE POOL’

"The Girl in the Pool" will be in theatres and available on VOD on July 26 and streaming on Showtime in September. Freddie Prinze Jr. in 2024's "The Girl in the Pool" (Photo: Courtesy of Quiver Distribution) Actress Angie Ayala plays Officer Hernandez in the film "The Girl in the Pool" "The Girl in the Pool" - Monica Potter plays Kristen Photo: Courtesy of Quiver Distribution) Puerto Rican actress Angie Ayala

Freddie Prinze Jr. Executive Produces and Stars with Monica Potter and Kevin Pollak in Thriller Directed by Dakota Gorman and Written by Jackson Reid Williams

Angie's grace and grit as an artist and personality were exactly what we needed for the role of Officer Hernandez. We were excited to have her.” — Producer German Michael Torres of GMT Films

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Puerto Rican actress Angie Ayala makes her theatrical debut in a supporting role as Officer Hernandez in the upcoming thriller "The Girl in the Pool," starring alongside Freddie Prinze Jr., Monica Potter, and Kevin Pollak. The film, directed by Dakota Gorman and written by Jackson Reid Williams, will have a private screening party held at ALO HQ in Beverly Hills on July 24.

Directed by Dakota Gorman and written by Jackson Reid William, "The Girl in the Pool" follows the story of Tom, played by Prinze, whose life unravels when his mistress is found dead in his pool on his surprise birthday. As he attempts to conceal the truth and protect his family, chaos ensues, threatening to shatter his seemingly perfect life.

Ayala brings depth and authenticity to her role as Officer Hernandez, a dedicated and highly skilled professional pivotal to the film's plot. "Playing Officer Hernandez was an incredible experience. As someone trained in martial arts and weapon handling for film, I fully embraced this role,” said Ayala. “The true highlight was sharing the screen with Freddie Prinze Jr., as a fellow Puerto Rican, watching him succeed in Hollywood has been incredibly inspiring. Working alongside him and the rest of the incredible cast and crew was an experience I'll always treasure."

Producer German Michael Torres of GMT Films praised Ayala's performance, saying, "Angie's grace and grit as an artist and personality were exactly what we needed for the role of Officer Hernandez. We were excited to have her." Torres, a veteran producer with over 20 years of experience, is known for his work on Netflix's Top 10 hit "Christmas With You" (also starring Freddie Prinze Jr.) and for founding Professional Latinos In Entertainment (PLIE), a non-profit dedicated to promoting diversity in Hollywood.

Ayala's diverse background, including eight years as an Air Traffic Controller and an Airway Science Management degree, brings a unique perspective to her craft. Her previous credits include roles in "Una Maid en Manhattan" and "La Casa de al Lado" on Telemundo NBC.

"The Girl in the Pool" will be in theatres and available on VOD on July 26 and streaming on Showtime in September. The film is distributed by Quiver Distribution, executive produced by Freddie Prinze, Jr., and produced by German Michael Torres (GTM Films), Eric Brenner (ETA Films), RJ Collins (Elevate Media Partners), and Lawrence Greenberg.

ABOUT ANGIE AYALA: Angie Ayala is a rising Puerto Rican actress making waves in Hollywood. Growing up in Puerto Rico, Ayala showed an early inclination for the arts. She is bilingual in Spanish and English, with proficiency in multiple Spanish dialects beyond her native Puerto Rican. Ayala's notable credits include roles in NBC Telemundo's "La Casa de al Lado" and "Una Maid in Manhattan." Ayala is well-versed in various forms of martial arts and dance, bringing a dynamic physical presence to her roles. She has also ventured into production, having produced and starred in the comedy short film "Parenting My Parents." Ayala showcases her versatility and commanding screen presence across a wide range of genres, from intense dramas to light-hearted romantic comedies, demonstrating her ability to captivate audiences in both dramatic and comedic roles.

